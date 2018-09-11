The Rock mostra a 1ª imagem de spin-off de 'Velozes e Furiosos'
Na imagem, Jason Statham e David Leitch aparecem em set de filmagem
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Foto: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
O ator Dwayne Johnson, mais conhecido como The Rock, publicou em seu Instagram a primeira imagem do filme Hobbs And Shaw, spin-off de Velozes e Furiosos.
Leia também:
Na foto, o ator Jason Statham fala sobre uma cena com o diretor David Leitch, à frente de um carro de luxo com as portas abertas.
"Continuem arrebentando nesse set, rapazes... O homem conhecido como Hobbs aterrisará em Londres em duas semanas", escreveu The Rock, que ainda não começou a gravar suas cenas.
"Meu 'parceiro de crime', desta vez, é o colossal e mundialmente amado e respeitado The Rock. Te vejo em solo britânico em breve", escreveu Statham.
Confira a publicação abaixo:
DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun. Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric. My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin’ like $1million bucks and holdin’ it all down. Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways. And as always, our @sevenbucksprod president @hhgarcia41 capturing the dopest images thru his lens. Keep crushing on that set boys... the man known as “HOBBS” will touch down in London in two weeks. Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin’s on me. #Day1 #TheEvolution #HobbsAndShaw
Day 1 on “Hobbs & Shaw” movie. Getting the instructions from an old pal and the Director of our film @davidmleitch. Massive respect to you Dave for the incredible vision and scope you have planned for this movie. There are big things to come! The other big thing to come will be arriving imminently, that’s if he can peel himself away from his stack of pancakes. My partner in crime on this one, the colossal and world wide loved and respected @therock Just warming things up for you brother! See you on British soil soon. #HobbsAndShaw @universalpictures
Day 1 of our #HobbsAndShaw movie is in the books! A glimpse of the incredible @jasonstatham discussing the next scene with our brilliant director @davidmleitch on location here in #London. This movie has been years in the making. Time to have some fun!! @therock @danygarciaco @kmacnjo @sevenbucksprod @universalpictures #McLaren720S @mclarenauto #FastAndFuriousUniverse