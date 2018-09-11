The Rock mostra a 1ª imagem de spin-off de 'Velozes e Furiosos'

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
11/09/2018, 10:52

Na imagem, Jason Statham e David Leitch aparecem em set de filmagem

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Foto: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

O ator Dwayne Johnson, mais conhecido como The Rock, publicou em seu Instagram a primeira imagem do filme Hobbs And Shaw, spin-off de Velozes e Furiosos.

Na foto, o ator Jason Statham fala sobre uma cena com o diretor David Leitch, à frente de um carro de luxo com as portas abertas.

"Continuem arrebentando nesse set, rapazes... O homem conhecido como Hobbs aterrisará em Londres em duas semanas", escreveu The Rock, que ainda não começou a gravar suas cenas.

"Meu 'parceiro de crime', desta vez, é o colossal e mundialmente amado e respeitado The Rock. Te vejo em solo britânico em breve", escreveu Statham.

Confira a publicação abaixo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun. Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric. My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin’ like $1million bucks and holdin’ it all down. Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways. And as always, our @sevenbucksprod president @hhgarcia41 capturing the dopest images thru his lens. Keep crushing on that set boys... the man known as “HOBBS” will touch down in London in two weeks. Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin’s on me. #Day1 #TheEvolution #HobbsAndShaw

Uma publicação compartilhada por therock (@therock) em

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Been waiting to work with @therock and @jasonstatham for far too long! THE TIME is NOW! So fired up!

Uma publicação compartilhada por David Leitch (@davidmleitch) em