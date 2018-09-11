The Rock mostra a 1ª imagem de spin-off de 'Velozes e Furiosos'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Foto: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

O ator Dwayne Johnson, mais conhecido como The Rock, publicou em seu Instagram a primeira imagem do filme Hobbs And Shaw, spin-off de Velozes e Furiosos.

Na foto, o ator Jason Statham fala sobre uma cena com o diretor David Leitch, à frente de um carro de luxo com as portas abertas.

"Continuem arrebentando nesse set, rapazes... O homem conhecido como Hobbs aterrisará em Londres em duas semanas", escreveu The Rock, que ainda não começou a gravar suas cenas.

"Meu 'parceiro de crime', desta vez, é o colossal e mundialmente amado e respeitado The Rock. Te vejo em solo britânico em breve", escreveu Statham.

Confira a publicação abaixo: