Protagonistas de ‘Breaking Bad’ lançam marca própria de bebida alcoólica

Os atores Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul, protagonistas da série 'Breaking Bad', lançam bebida alcoólica.
Foto: Instagram/@bryancranston
O ator
, que interpreta Bryan Cranston Walter White, e Aaron Paul, que faz o papel de Jesse Pinkman, em , decidiram revelar porque andam tão juntos ultimamente. Breaking Bad
Na semana passada, os protagonistas da série
publicaram uma foto misteriosa em que aparecem descalços em um rio e com a vestimenta característica dos personagens. Os fãs ficaram intrigados com a postagem e chegaram a especular que tratava-se de um trecho do novo filme originário da série.
Porém, o mistério chegou ao fim nesta terça-feira, 9. Isso porque o ator Bryan Cranston publicou no Instagram algumas fotos ao lado do parceiro, explicando o real motivo de tanta proximidade.
“Três anos atrás, sentamos em um sushi bar em Nova York. Falando sobre a vida e o que nós possivelmente faríamos juntos no futuro. Sabendo que não poderíamos dividir as telas por um período, nossos pensamentos se viraram a um novo projeto”, escreveu o ator.
Bryan e Aaron decidiram criar uma marca própria de bebida alcoólica, batizada de ‘Dos Hombres’. O Mezcal é considerado ‘primo’ da tequila. “Mezcal real, artesanal, feito à mão no México. Depois daquele jantar, não conseguíamos tirar a ideia da nossa cabeça”, confessou Bryan.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. - AP & BC
Alguns fãs de
Breaking Bad ficaram decepcionados com a notícia. Outros fizeram brincadeiras com o fato de os dois parceiros de série lançarem uma marca de bebidas juntos.