Protagonistas de ‘Breaking Bad’ lançam marca própria de bebida alcoólica

Os atores Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul, protagonistas da série 'Breaking Bad', lançam bebida alcoólica. Foto: Instagram/@bryancranston

O ator Bryan Cranston, que interpreta Walter White, e Aaron Paul, que faz o papel de Jesse Pinkman, em Breaking Bad, decidiram revelar porque andam tão juntos ultimamente.

Na semana passada, os protagonistas da série publicaram uma foto misteriosa em que aparecem descalços em um rio e com a vestimenta característica dos personagens. Os fãs ficaram intrigados com a postagem e chegaram a especular que tratava-se de um trecho do novo filme originário da série.

Porém, o mistério chegou ao fim nesta terça-feira, 9. Isso porque o ator Bryan Cranston publicou no Instagram algumas fotos ao lado do parceiro, explicando o real motivo de tanta proximidade.

“Três anos atrás, sentamos em um sushi bar em Nova York. Falando sobre a vida e o que nós possivelmente faríamos juntos no futuro. Sabendo que não poderíamos dividir as telas por um período, nossos pensamentos se viraram a um novo projeto”, escreveu o ator.

Bryan e Aaron decidiram criar uma marca própria de bebida alcoólica, batizada de ‘Dos Hombres’. O Mezcal é considerado ‘primo’ da tequila. “Mezcal real, artesanal, feito à mão no México. Depois daquele jantar, não conseguíamos tirar a ideia da nossa cabeça”, confessou Bryan.

Alguns fãs de Breaking Bad ficaram decepcionados com a notícia. Outros fizeram brincadeiras com o fato de os dois parceiros de série lançarem uma marca de bebidas juntos.

morta que o aaron paul e o bryan cranston n prometeram nada e o povo já tava achando q vinha um filme de breaking bad e na real é só um collab pra uma nova marca de bebida KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK — A$AP Gab (@qpennagabriela) 9 de julho de 2019