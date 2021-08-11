MTV VMA 2021: Confira a lista de indicados ao prêmio

Cantor Justin Bieber foi indicado a sete categorias no VMA 2021 Foto: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

A MTV anunciou os indicados para o prêmio Video Music Awards 2021 nesta quarta-feira, 10. O evento, que será realizado em Nova York, vai ser transmitido ao vivo no dia 12 de setembro, às 21h.

Justin Bieber lidera a lista com sete indicações, seguido por Megan Thee Stallion com seis, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo, indicada pela primeira vez, receberam cinco indicações cada.

Os fãs podem votar nos artistas favoritos em 14 categorias, incluindo Clipe do Ano, Artista do Ano, Melhor Feat no site da premiação até o dia 3 de setembro. A votação para Artista Revelação ficará aberta até a data do show, 12 de setembro.

Indicados nas categorias digitais como Melhor Banda e Música do Verão serão anunciados em breve. Confira a lista completa:

Clipe do Ano

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - Popstar

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

BTS - Dynamite

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

Dua Lipa - Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license

Artista Revelação

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Melhor MTV Push

Setembro 2020: Wallows - Are You Bored Yet?

Outubro 2020: Ashnikko - Daisy

Novembro 2020: SAINt JHN - Gorgeous

Dezembro 2020: 24kGoldn - Coco

Janeiro 2021: JC Stewart - Break My Heart

Fevereiro 2021: Latto - Sex Lies

Março 2021: Madison Beer - Selfish

Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI - WITHOUT YOU

Maio 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license

Junho 2021: girl in red Serotonin

Julho 2021: Fousheé - my slime

Agosto 2021: jxdn - Think About Me

Melhor Feat

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner

Melhor Clipe Pop

Ariana Grande - positions

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am

BTS - Butter

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u

Shawn Mendes - Wonder

Taylor Swift - willow

Melhor Clipe de Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

Drake ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - On Me (remix)

Moneybagg Yo - Said Sum

Polo G - RAPSTAR

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - FRANCHISE

Melhor Clipe de Rock

Evanescence - Use My Voice

Foo Fighters - Shame Shame

John Mayer - Last Train Home

The Killers - My Own Soul's Warning

Kings Of Leon - The Bandit

Lenny Kravitz - Raise Vibration

Melhor Clipe Alternativo

Bleachers - Stop Making This Hurt

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Imagine Dragons - Follow You

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - my ex’s best friend

twenty one pilots - Shy Away

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l

Melhor Clipe Latino

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - Dákiti

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - Lo Vas A Olvidar

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - UN DIA (ONE DAY)

Karol G - Bichota

Maluma - Hawái

Melhor Clipe de R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Chris Brown and Young Thug - Go Crazy

Giveon - HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - Come Through

SZA - Good Days

Melhor Clipe de K-Pop

(G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - Ice Cream

BTS - Butter

SEVENTEEN - Ready to love

TWICE - Alcohol-Free

Melhor Clipe Manifesto

Billie Eilish - Your Power

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Kane Brown - Worldwide Beautiful

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - Entrepreneur

Melhor Direção

Billie Eilish - Your Power

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - POPSTAR

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Taylor Swift - willow

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - Franchise

Tyler, The Creator - LUMBERJACK

Melhor Fotografia

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am

Foo Fighters - Shame Shame

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - Holy

Lady Gaga - 911

Lorde - Solar Power

Melhor Direção de Arte

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - ALREADY

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Lady Gaga - 911

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - Best Friend

Taylor Swift - willow

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Bella Poarch - Build A Bitch

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat & The Weeknd - You Right

Glass Animals - Tangerine

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

P!NK - All I Know So Far

Melhor Coreografia

Ariana Grande - 34+35

BTS - Butter

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Foo Fighters - Shame Shame

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Marshmello & Halsey - Be Kind

Melhor Edição