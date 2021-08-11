MTV VMA 2021: Confira a lista de indicados ao prêmio
Justin Bieber e Megan Thee Stallion lideram as indicações da premiação que será realizada no dia 12 de setembro
Cantor Justin Bieber foi indicado a sete categorias no VMA 2021 Foto: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
A MTV anunciou os indicados para o prêmio Video Music Awards 2021 nesta quarta-feira, 10. O evento, que será realizado em Nova York, vai ser transmitido ao vivo no dia 12 de setembro, às 21h.
Justin Bieber lidera a lista com sete indicações, seguido por Megan Thee Stallion com seis, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo, indicada pela primeira vez, receberam cinco indicações cada.
Os fãs podem votar nos artistas favoritos em 14 categorias, incluindo Clipe do Ano, Artista do Ano, Melhor Feat no site da premiação até o dia 3 de setembro. A votação para Artista Revelação ficará aberta até a data do show, 12 de setembro.
Indicados nas categorias digitais como Melhor Banda e Música do Verão serão anunciados em breve. Confira a lista completa:
Clipe do Ano
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - Popstar
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Artista do Ano
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood
- Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- BTS - Dynamite
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
- Dua Lipa - Levitating
- Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license
Artista Revelação
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Polo G
- Saweetie
Melhor MTV Push
- Setembro 2020: Wallows - Are You Bored Yet?
- Outubro 2020: Ashnikko - Daisy
- Novembro 2020: SAINt JHN - Gorgeous
- Dezembro 2020: 24kGoldn - Coco
- Janeiro 2021: JC Stewart - Break My Heart
- Fevereiro 2021: Latto - Sex Lies
- Março 2021: Madison Beer - Selfish
- Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI - WITHOUT YOU
- Maio 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license
- Junho 2021: girl in red Serotonin
- Julho 2021: Fousheé - my slime
- Agosto 2021: jxdn - Think About Me
Melhor Feat
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner
Melhor Clipe Pop
- Ariana Grande - positions
- Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am
- BTS - Butter
- Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
- Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
- Shawn Mendes - Wonder
- Taylor Swift - willow
Melhor Clipe de Hip-Hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - On Me (remix)
- Moneybagg Yo - Said Sum
- Polo G - RAPSTAR
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - FRANCHISE
Melhor Clipe de Rock
- Evanescence - Use My Voice
- Foo Fighters - Shame Shame
- John Mayer - Last Train Home
- The Killers - My Own Soul's Warning
- Kings Of Leon - The Bandit
- Lenny Kravitz - Raise Vibration
Melhor Clipe Alternativo
- Bleachers - Stop Making This Hurt
- Glass Animals - Heat Waves
- Imagine Dragons - Follow You
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - my ex’s best friend
- twenty one pilots - Shy Away
- WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l
Melhor Clipe Latino
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - Dákiti
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - Lo Vas A Olvidar
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - UN DIA (ONE DAY)
- Karol G - Bichota
- Maluma - Hawái
Melhor Clipe de R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- Chris Brown and Young Thug - Go Crazy
- Giveon - HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - Come Through
- SZA - Good Days
Melhor Clipe de K-Pop
- (G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
- BTS - Butter
- SEVENTEEN - Ready to love
- TWICE - Alcohol-Free
Melhor Clipe Manifesto
- Billie Eilish - Your Power
- Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
- H.E.R. - Fight For You
- Kane Brown - Worldwide Beautiful
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - Entrepreneur
Melhor Direção
- Billie Eilish - Your Power
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - POPSTAR
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Taylor Swift - willow
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - Franchise
- Tyler, The Creator - LUMBERJACK
Melhor Fotografia
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL
- Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am
- Foo Fighters - Shame Shame
- Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - Holy
- Lady Gaga - 911
- Lorde - Solar Power
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - ALREADY
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Lady Gaga - 911
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - Best Friend
- Taylor Swift - willow
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Bella Poarch - Build A Bitch
- Coldplay - Higher Power
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd - You Right
- Glass Animals - Tangerine
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- P!NK - All I Know So Far
Melhor Coreografia
- Ariana Grande - 34+35
- BTS - Butter
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Foo Fighters - Shame Shame
- Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
- Marshmello & Halsey - Be Kind
Melhor Edição
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- BTS - Butter
- Drake - What's Next
- Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner