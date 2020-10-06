MTV divulga lista de categorias e indicados do EMA 2020; confira

Cantora Lady Gaga Foto: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

A MTV divulgou as categorias e os indicados ao EMA (Europe Music Awards) em 2020. Lady Gaga lidera as indicações, concorrendo em sete categorias. O grupo de k-pop BTS e o cantor Justin Bieber vêm atrás, com cinco cada.

A transmissão será feita ao vivo na MTV no dia 8 de novembro, um domingo, e terá cerca de duas horas de duração. Anitta, Djonga, Emicida, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar concorrem na categoria Melhor Artista Brasileiro. A votação pode ser feita pelo site MTV EMA até o dia 2 de novembro. Confira as categorias e os indicados abaixo.

Melhor Artista Brasileiro

Anitta

Djonga

Emicida

Ludmilla

Pabllo Vittar

Clipe do Ano

Billie Eilish - everything i wanted

Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled - POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Taylor Swift - The Man

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Artista do Ano

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Música do Ano

BTS - Dynamite

DaBaby - Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch - The Box

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Melhor Colaboração

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream

Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby - Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber - Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I’m Ready

Melhor Artista Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Melhor Grupo

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Artista Revelação

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Maiores Fãs

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista Latino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Melhor Artista de Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Melhor Artista de Hip-Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Melhor Artista Eletrônico

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Melhor Artista Alternativo

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Melhor Vídeo Por Uma Causa

Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia - Let’s love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith - By Any Means

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Melhor Artista Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Melhor Apresentação Ao Vivo

BTS - Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World

Little Mix - UNCancelled

Maluma - Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute