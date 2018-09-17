Emmy Awards 2018: veja a lista dos vencedores da 70ª edição do principal prêmio da TV

Matt Smith e Claire Foy apresentando a categoria de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia. Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

Nesta segunda-feira, 17, ocorreu em Los Angeles a 70ª edição do Emmy Awards, o principal prêmio da televisão. Apresentado por Colin Jost e Michael Che, o tom dos discursos foi de valorização do trabalho das mulheres e críticas à pouca representatividade de negros – o que foi comprovado ao longo da premiação, que deu a estatueta a poucas pessoas não brancas. Para além dos prêmios, a noite também ficou marcada por um belo e surpreendente pedido de casamento.

Mesmo tendo exibido sua temporada mais recente há mais de um ano, Game of Thrones levou o principal prêmio da noite, de Melhor Série de Drama, além de Peter Dinklage ter sido consagrado, em sua terceira indicação na categoria, o Melhor Ator Coadjuvante.

A Amazon Prime Video, relativamente nova no ramo do streaming e das produções originais, mostrou que não veio para brincar: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel praticamente dominou as categorias de comédia, levando também os prêmios de Melhor Atriz, Melhor Direção e Melhor Roteiro.

Outro destaque da noite foi American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Versace. Protagonizado por Édgar Ramírez, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz e Ricky Martin, a trama ganhou o prêmio de Melhor Minissérie e Melhor Direção de Minissérie, e o Criss ainda conquistou o título de Melhor Ator na categoria.

Abaixo, veja a lista completa dos indicados. Os negritados são os vencedores de cada categoria:

- Melhor Série de Drama

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

- Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

- Melhor Ator de Série de Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

- Melhor Atriz de Série de Drama

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russel (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

- Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

- Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

- Melhor ator de série de comédia

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

- Melhor atriz de série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

- Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Atlanta “Barbershop”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”

- Melhor Direção de Série de Comédia

Atlanta “FUBU” Teddy Perkins

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

GLOW “Pilot”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”

- Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama

The Americans “Start”

The Crown “Mystery Man”

Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

Killing Eve “Nice Face”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

- Melhor Direção de Série de Drama

The Crown “Paterfamilias”

Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

The Handmaid’s Tale “After”

Ozark “The Toll”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

- Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

- Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

- Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou em Filme de TV

Merritt Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, "Black Museum" (Black Mirror)

- Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme de TV

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

- Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme de TV

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

- Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie, Filme ou Especial Dramático

American Vandal “Clean Up”

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Twin Peaks

Black Mirror “USS Callister”

- Reality de Competição

The Amazing Race

Project Runaway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

American Ninja Warrior

Melhor Série de Sketches

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Melhor Talk Show

The Daily Show com Trevor Noah

Full Frontal com Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight com John Oliver

The Late Late Show com James Corden

The Late Show com Stephen Colbert

- Melhor Minissérie

The Alienist

American Crime Story: Versace

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

