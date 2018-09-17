Emmy Awards 2018: veja a lista dos vencedores da 70ª edição do principal prêmio da TV
Evento foi marcado por discursos politizados denunciando o racismo e também por um afetuoso pedido de casamento no palco
Matt Smith e Claire Foy apresentando a categoria de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia. Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
Nesta segunda-feira, 17, ocorreu em Los Angeles a 70ª edição do Emmy Awards, o principal prêmio da televisão. Apresentado por Colin Jost e Michael Che, o tom dos discursos foi de valorização do trabalho das mulheres e críticas à pouca representatividade de negros – o que foi comprovado ao longo da premiação, que deu a estatueta a poucas pessoas não brancas. Para além dos prêmios, a noite também ficou marcada por um belo e surpreendente pedido de casamento.
Mesmo tendo exibido sua temporada mais recente há mais de um ano, Game of Thrones levou o principal prêmio da noite, de Melhor Série de Drama, além de Peter Dinklage ter sido consagrado, em sua terceira indicação na categoria, o Melhor Ator Coadjuvante.
A Amazon Prime Video, relativamente nova no ramo do streaming e das produções originais, mostrou que não veio para brincar: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel praticamente dominou as categorias de comédia, levando também os prêmios de Melhor Atriz, Melhor Direção e Melhor Roteiro.
Outro destaque da noite foi American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Versace. Protagonizado por Édgar Ramírez, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz e Ricky Martin, a trama ganhou o prêmio de Melhor Minissérie e Melhor Direção de Minissérie, e o Criss ainda conquistou o título de Melhor Ator na categoria.
Abaixo, veja a lista completa dos indicados. Os negritados são os vencedores de cada categoria:
- Melhor Série de Drama
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
- Melhor Série de Comédia
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Melhor Ator de Série de Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
- Melhor Atriz de Série de Drama
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Keri Russel (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
- Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
- Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Melhor ator de série de comédia
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Melhor atriz de série de comédia
Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
- Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia
Atlanta “Alligator Man”
Atlanta “Barbershop”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”
- Melhor Direção de Série de Comédia
Atlanta “FUBU” Teddy Perkins
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”
GLOW “Pilot”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”
- Melhor Roteiro de Série de Drama
The Americans “Start”
The Crown “Mystery Man”
Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
Killing Eve “Nice Face”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
- Melhor Direção de Série de Drama
The Crown “Paterfamilias”
Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”
Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
The Handmaid’s Tale “After”
Ozark “The Toll”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
- Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
- Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou em Filme de TV
Merritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, "Black Museum" (Black Mirror)
- Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme de TV
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert)
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
- Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme de TV
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Edie Falco (Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
- Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie, Filme ou Especial Dramático
American Vandal “Clean Up”
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Twin Peaks
Black Mirror “USS Callister”
- Reality de Competição
The Amazing Race
Project Runaway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
American Ninja Warrior
Melhor Série de Sketches
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Melhor Talk Show
The Daily Show com Trevor Noah
Full Frontal com Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight com John Oliver
The Late Late Show com James Corden
The Late Show com Stephen Colbert
- Melhor Minissérie
The Alienist
American Crime Story: Versace
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
FOTOS: Personalidades chegam ao tapete vermelho do Emmy Awards
Personalidades chegam ao tapete vermelho do Emmy Awards
Rachel Brosnahan
Ela é indicada a Melhor Atriz de Comédia pela série 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', da Amazon Prime Video.
Foto: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP
Elisabeth Moss
Ela é indicada a Melhor Atriz de Drama por seu papel em 'The Handmaid's Tale'.
Foto: Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Sandra Oh
Indicada a Melhor Atriz de Drama por seu papel na série 'Killing Eve'.
Foto: Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP
Ellie KemperAtriz é protagonista da série 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', indicada para Melhor Série de Comédia.
Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo, o Dustin de 'Stranger Things'. A série é indicada na principal categoria, a Melhor Série de Drama.
Foto: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Millie Bobby Brown
Por seu papel de Eleven em 'Stranger Things', série da Netflix, ela é indicada a Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama.
Foto: Valeria Macon/AFP
-
Samira Wiley
É indicada a Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama por seu papel em 'The Handmaid's Tale'.
Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
John Legend
Ator e cantor é indicado na categoria Melhor Ator em Minissérie de TV por 'Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert'.
Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Elenco de 'Queer Eye'
Elenco de 'Queer Eye'. Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Karamo Brown.
Foto: Valeria Macon/AFP
Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz, de 'This is Us'. A série é indicada a Melhor Série de Drama.
Foto: Frazer Harrison/Getty images/AFP
Mandy Moore
Atriz participa de 'This is Us', série indicada na categoria Melhor Série de Drama.
Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP