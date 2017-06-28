Por que essa mulher raspou o cabelo no dia do seu casamento

Most brides spend a lot of time fussing over how to wear their hair on their wedding day... but not Joan Lyons. In a loving tribute to her terminally ill groom, this blushing bride decided to shave her head at her very own wedding reception. Craig and Joan Lyons have known each other since they were 14 years old, but unknowingly to Joan, Craig had always been in love with her. "I've loved her since the moment I laid eyes on her." said Craig. After 30 years, Craig finally admitted to Joan how he's felt about her his whole life. "I was a bit shy about it and Joan has been married previously, but she was always the only one for me." Finally, Craig proposed to Joan with a milkshake in hand inside a McDonald’s. “That is how we are,” Joan said. “That is our little heaven enjoying the simple things, as long as we’re together.” When Craig was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and given 9 to 12 months to live, the couple decided to move up their wedding date and turn their big day into a fundraising event. In an act of solidarity with Craig and others affected by life-limiting illnesses, Joan shaved her head in front of all of their guests. Her hair was donated to Little Princess Trust- a charity that makes wigs for severely sick children. @thestruthsphoto who captured these beautiful images said the wedding was one of the happiest she's ever shot. It was very emotional...but the love these two have for each other filled every inch of the room. *Craig passed away just before Christmas. My heart goes out to Joan and the rest of Craig's family.

