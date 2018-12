Pantone aposta no coral como a cor de 2019

Pantone is excited to celebrate PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral as the 2019 Color of the Year in partnership with @TributePortfolio. The Pantone Pantry by Tribute Portfolio at the Royal Palm South Beach Miami Resort offers a whimsical experience filled with colorful discoveries. Check out the pop-up for a limited time beginning tomorrow at 10 AM ET. #COY2019

A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 5, 2018 at 7:06pm PST