Modelo plus size Ashley Graham posa nua para revista

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
12/05/2017, 10:12

Aos 29 anos, top mostra suas curvas em um ensaio para a V Magazine

Ashley Graham para V Magazine.

A modelo plus size Ashley Graham acaba de posar nua para a edição de verão da V Magazine. Em um ensaio intitulado 'Body Beautiful', ela mostrou as curvas em fotos em P&B.

Ashley foi fotografada pelo renomado Mario Sorrenti, que retratou suas celulites e estrias. O resultado é lindo e impressionante. 

 

There is no such thing as perfection, so stop striving for it.

Be comfortable in your OWN skin.. #beautybeyondsize

