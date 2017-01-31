Menino de 17 anos é estrela de campanha de beleza
Ao lado de Cara Delevingne, youtuber Lewys Ball é o novo rosto da Rimmel London
Lewys Ball é chamado de 'Lew' na internet. Foto: Reprodução/Instagram
O youtuber Lewys Ball, de 17 anos, está na nova campanha da marca de beleza Rimmel London. Intitulada #LiveTheLondonLook, a propaganda defende que maquiagem é para todos.
Lew (como é chamado na internet) tem tudo a ver com a marca. Ele arrasa com tutoriais de maquiagem no Youtube.
Em seu Instagram, o youtuber contou estar lisonjeado em fazer parte do anúncio. “Muito feliz em dizer que eu faço parte da família Rimmel como embaixador.”
Essa não é a primeira vez que um menino se alia a uma marca de maquiagem. O youtuber James Charles já estrelou um shooting da Cover Girl em 2016.
So happy to announce I have joined the Rimmel family as their ambassador for their new campaign. Get ready to Live the London Look.. Unpredictable, authentic, dramatic – the London Look is whatever you want it to be no matter where you are in the world. Makeup is for everybody to wear, it doesn't matter who you are. Share your LL here #livethelondonlook #edgeyourlook #ad
my instagram makeup vs my everyday makeup full video on my YouTube (link in bio) INSTA SIDE: @makeupgeekcosmetics shadows @maybelline gel liner & master precise line @unicornlashesuk in Raven @toofaced born this way foundation @maybelline fit me concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills contour kit @beccacosmetics x @jaclynhill champagne pop @anastasiabeverlyhills liquid lipstick in Ashton EVERYDAY SIDE: @rimmellondonuk wake me up mascara @toofaced born this way foundation @maybelline fit me concealer @tartecosmetics park ave bronzer @makeupforeverofficial highlighter @ctilburymakeup bitch perfect lipstick #makeupgeek #maybelline #toofaced #anastasiabeverlyhills #beccahighlighter #jaclynhill #makeupforever #charlottetilbury #bretmansvanity @bretmansvanity wakeupandmakeup #everydaymakeup
happy christmas eve hunniiiiis on the lid: @makeupgeekcosmetics chickadee, frappe, cocoa bear, corrupt & shimma shimma glitter: @dazzlize queen glitter palette lashes: @unicornlashesuk in dragoness brows: @benefitcosmeticsuk brow zings & gimme brow #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupgeek #benefitcosmetics