Menino de 17 anos é estrela de campanha de beleza

- O Estado de S.Paulo
31/01/2017, 11:50

Ao lado de Cara Delevingne, youtuber Lewys Ball é o novo rosto da Rimmel London

Lewys Ball é chamado de 'Lew' na internet.

Lewys Ball é chamado de 'Lew' na internet. Foto: Reprodução/Instagram

O youtuber Lewys Ball, de 17 anos, está na nova campanha da marca de beleza Rimmel London. Intitulada #LiveTheLondonLook, a propaganda defende que maquiagem é para todos. 

Leia também:

Lew (como é chamado na internet) tem tudo a ver com a marca. Ele arrasa com tutoriais de maquiagem no Youtube. 

Em seu Instagram, o youtuber contou estar lisonjeado em fazer parte do anúncio. “Muito feliz em dizer que eu faço parte da família Rimmel como embaixador.”

Essa não é a primeira vez que um menino se alia a uma marca de maquiagem. O youtuber James Charles já estrelou um shooting da Cover Girl em 2016.

 

my instagram makeup vs my everyday makeup full video on my YouTube (link in bio) INSTA SIDE: @makeupgeekcosmetics shadows @maybelline gel liner & master precise line @unicornlashesuk in Raven @toofaced born this way foundation @maybelline fit me concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills contour kit @beccacosmetics x @jaclynhill champagne pop @anastasiabeverlyhills liquid lipstick in Ashton EVERYDAY SIDE: @rimmellondonuk wake me up mascara @toofaced born this way foundation @maybelline fit me concealer @tartecosmetics park ave bronzer @makeupforeverofficial highlighter @ctilburymakeup bitch perfect lipstick #makeupgeek #maybelline #toofaced #anastasiabeverlyhills #beccahighlighter #jaclynhill #makeupforever #charlottetilbury #bretmansvanity @bretmansvanity wakeupandmakeup #everydaymakeup

Um vídeo publicado por lew (@lookingforlewys) em