Marca lança linha de maquiagem inspirada em 'Game of Thrones'
'Storybook Cosmectics' elaborou batons, pincéis e pós compactos que lembram a estética da série
Storybook Cosmetics lança linha inspirada em 'Game of Thrones'. Foto: Reprodução/Instagram
Depois da coleção de pincéis da saga 'Harry Potter' e 'Meninas Malvadas', a marca 'Storybook Cosmetics' acaba de anunciar uma linha de maquiagem inspirada em 'Game of Thrones', série da HBO.
Batons, pincéis e pós compactos que lembram a estética lúdica da superprodução fazem parte da coleção.
A marca não divulgou a data de chegada dos produtos às lojas, mas alguns já estão disponíveis na pré-venda no site.
Sonic Screwdrivers Anyone? So, we've officially finished our conceptual art for our first round of launches. Most of these products depend on licensing. (We are in talks, and will keep you posted!) Keep in mind, an important part of our business model is keeping you all informed. Sometimes things will change, sometimes they will be postponed, and sometimes they won't happen at all. We hope you appreciate being able to follow along through the ups and downs! We have many items already in production, this is a long long process and we are committed to premium quality cosmetics so we won't rush anything. I know it seems like we just draw a lot of pictures, but trust me... amazing, REAL, items are coming soon! ❤️