Marca lança linha de maquiagem inspirada em 'Game of Thrones'

- O Estado de S.Paulo
10/01/2017, 17:01

'Storybook Cosmectics' elaborou batons, pincéis e pós compactos que lembram a estética da série

Storybook Cosmetics lança linha inspirada em 'Game of Thrones'.

Storybook Cosmetics lança linha inspirada em 'Game of Thrones'. Foto: Reprodução/Instagram

Depois da coleção de pincéis da saga 'Harry Potter' e 'Meninas Malvadas', a marca 'Storybook Cosmetics' acaba de anunciar uma linha de maquiagem inspirada em 'Game of Thrones', série da HBO. 

Batons, pincéis e pós compactos que lembram a estética lúdica da superprodução fazem parte da coleção.

A marca não divulgou a data de chegada dos produtos às lojas, mas alguns já estão disponíveis na pré-venda no site

 

