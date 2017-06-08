Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
08/06/2017, 17:10

Quinta temporada da série original Netflix estreia na sexta, 9

Vicky Jeudy é Janae Watson

Vicky Jeudy é Janae Watson Foto: REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Orange Is The New Black

A quinta temporada de Orange Is The New Black, a série da Netflix que conta a história de Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) na prisão de Litchfield, estreia na sexta, 9, e já está gerando comentários na internet. 

Leia também:

O elenco da produção é composto em sua maioria por mulheres, que passam por uma caracterização para interpretarem as detentas. Na vida real, onde têm acesso a maquiagens, banhos demorados e tratamentos de beleza, as atrizes são bem diferentes de suas personagens. 

Monica Almeida/Reuters/Orange Is The New Black
Ver Galeria 24

24 imagens

 