Vicky Jeudy é Janae Watson
Foto: REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Orange Is The New Black
A quinta temporada de Orange Is The New Black, a série da Netflix que conta a história de Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) na prisão de Litchfield, estreia na sexta, 9, e já está gerando comentários na internet.
O elenco da produção é composto em sua maioria por mulheres, que passam por uma caracterização para interpretarem as detentas. Na vida real, onde têm acesso a maquiagens, banhos demorados e tratamentos de beleza, as atrizes são bem diferentes de suas personagens.
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Taylor Schilling interepreta a protagonista Piper Chapman
Foto: Monica Almeida/Reuters/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Laura Prepon vive a intensa Alex Vause
Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Laverne Cox dá vida a Sophia Burset
Foto: REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Selenis Leyva vive Gloria Mendoza
Foto: Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Kate Mulgrew é a autoritária Galina Reznikov, chamada de Red pelas detentas
Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Poussey Washington era interpretada por Samira Wiley
Foto: Vince Bucci/Reuters/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Taryn Manning vive Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett
Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Uzo Aduba é Suzanne Warren, a 'Crazy Eyes'
Foto: REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
A divertida Nicky Nichols é interprada por Natasha Lyonne
Foto: Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Danielle Brooks é Tasha Jefferson, a Taystee
Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Dayanara Diaz, a Daya, é interpretada por Dascha Polanco
Foto: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Kimiko Glenn é Brooke Soso
Foto: ImDB/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
É surpreendente a caracterização de Laura Gomez para viver Blanca Flores
Foto: Mike Blake/Reuters/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Yael Stone vive a romântica Lorna Morello
Foto: Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Vicky Jeudy é Janae Watson
Foto: REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Marisol González, apelidada de Flaca, é interpretada por Jackie Cruz
Foto: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Diane Guerrero vive Maritza Ramos
Foto: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Julie Lake é Angie Rice
Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake /Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Constance Shulman é Erica 'Yoga' Jones
Foto: ImDB/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Adrienne C. Moore vive Cindy Hayes, chamada de Black Cindy
Foto: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Elizabeth Rodriguez vive Aleida Diaz
Foto: REUTERS/Mike Segar/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Big Boo é a personagem de Lea Delaria
Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Jessica Pimentel vive Maria Ruiz
Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Orange Is The New Black
X
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
Como são as atrizes de 'Orange Is The New Black' na vida real
X
Orange Is The New Black
Lori Petty interpreta Lolly Whitehill
Foto: MIKE BLAKE/Reuters/Orange Is The New Black