Cara Delevingne defende Karl Lagerfeld: ‘Viver no passado não ajuda em nada’

Every time I try and write about this man, all i do is cry. He changed my life, he believed in me when so many others didn’t including myself. He also introduced me to some of the most important and special people in my life. He is a visionary, a genius but more than that.... a dear friend. Outside of fashion, he was one of the most interesting and caring men I have ever met. I am so lucky and grateful to have had him in my life, worked with him and been able to spend time with him.... Although now, I wish it had been more. His legacy will live on forever. I miss you more than I could ever try and describe. I wish I had been able to tell you how much you meant to me. I love you @karllagerfeld all I can say is thank for the bottom of my heart

