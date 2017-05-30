Cabelo laranja (de verdade) é tendência

Variação pastel do cabelo laranja. Foto: instagram.com/cassielizhair

O verão começa jajá no Hemisfério Norte, enquanto nós estamos curtindo o frio. E lá, o tom de cabelo da vez é o laranja intenso. Ele não tem nada a ver com o ruivo acobreado que já foi hit de estações passadas. As madeixas da vez estão mais para a cor de tangerina mesmo.

Nas redes sociais, a tendência já é sucesso e possui variações. Há o ombré, o pastel e o neon. Outra ideia é pintar os cabelos supercurtos de laranja. Lembra do corte raspado? Deixe-o mais moderno com a cor. Veja.