Tendência: mulheres adotam cabelo arco-íris

Os cabelos supercoloridos são tendência. Foto: Reprodução/Instagram

Lingerie com elástico, slides, choker... As tendências dos anos 1990 voltaram com tudo mesmo. Até Lisa Frank, que inventou os desenhos supercoloridos aplicados nas lancheiras e objetos das crianças da época, apareceu como inspiração para os cabelos. A tendência de beleza da vez são os fios no 'mood' arco-íris. O look também lembra o desenho 'My Little Pony'.

O cabelereiro Leandro Montesino, do salão Pedro Galdi, nos Jardins, em São Paulo, conta que o processo é trabalhoso. "O primeiro passo é descolorir o cabelo todo e depois matizá-lo. As cores pastel necessitam de mais cuidado, pois podem mudar de cor quando aplicadas nos fios de acordo com o nível de descoloração", diz. "Então, as cores devem ser aplicadas como mechas. O tempo do processo depende da textura e porosidade do cabelo."

Você apostaria? Confira os visuais abaixo.

Rainbow galaxy gal Dress: @blackmilkclothing Uma foto publicada por ✨ Kate Hannah ✨ (@katehannah) em Out 22, 2016 às 3:58 PDT

Neons and topknots for the win! #hairbytiffanycathleen #psychadelicstrands Uma foto publicada por tiffany (@tiffanycathleen) em Ago 9, 2016 às 7:33 PDT

Neon Sand Art #lyssdidmyhair #sandarthair #rainbowhair Uma foto publicada por Connecticut Hairstylist (@lysseon) em Nov 7, 2016 às 5:44 PST