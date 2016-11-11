Tendência: mulheres adotam cabelo arco-íris
Depois da onda dos tons acinzentados, os fios recebem cores variadas de uma vez só. Veja
Os cabelos supercoloridos são tendência. Foto: Reprodução/Instagram
Lingerie com elástico, slides, choker... As tendências dos anos 1990 voltaram com tudo mesmo. Até Lisa Frank, que inventou os desenhos supercoloridos aplicados nas lancheiras e objetos das crianças da época, apareceu como inspiração para os cabelos. A tendência de beleza da vez são os fios no 'mood' arco-íris. O look também lembra o desenho 'My Little Pony'.
O cabelereiro Leandro Montesino, do salão Pedro Galdi, nos Jardins, em São Paulo, conta que o processo é trabalhoso. "O primeiro passo é descolorir o cabelo todo e depois matizá-lo. As cores pastel necessitam de mais cuidado, pois podem mudar de cor quando aplicadas nos fios de acordo com o nível de descoloração", diz. "Então, as cores devem ser aplicadas como mechas. O tempo do processo depende da textura e porosidade do cabelo."
Você apostaria? Confira os visuais abaixo.
Anytime I do one of Haley's rainbows, my inbox is flooded with people wanting to know placement, formulas, maintenance, etc. If you are dying to know the tricks, I have a tutorial on my website www.ursulagoff.com (link in bio). Go to the "Evolve" tab to find it (and a few other helpful tutorials, also). #rainbowhair #mermaidhair #unicornhair #pride #lisafrankhair #lgbtq #hairtutorials #haircolor #howtohair
I'm wrapping up my weekend with this beauty. It is also my submission to @theunicorntribe for #newyearunicorns17. I'm about to get really serious, so just bear with me on this one. I want to be a part of the #unicorntribe because I want to be a part of something much bigger than myself. I've always been kind of an outsider, the nerdy artist trying to make things more beautiful one day at a time. It can be a lonely place, so to be a part of something filled with like-minded artists would be life changing. I think I would gain not only camaraderie by becoming a member, but also perspective. With so many different viewpoints, techniques and experiences to gain from other unicorns, I would only grow as an artist and as a person. And on the other hand, I believe I have my own unique perspective from which to share. So by being a part of the Unicorn Tribe, I would also be able to support others. I heard this saying. It said, if you want to go quickly, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. I want to go far with the Unicorns. Thank you. #hairbytiffanycathleen #psychadelicstrands
Just felt like adding some fun colors to my page...back to when I did @hollyrainbow's hair...all Joico colors.@workshopsalon @alix_maya #unicorntribe #taotam #hairpainting #joicointensity #joicocanada #joico #vancouverhairstylist #vancouver #yvr #rainbowhair #lisafrankhair #colormelt #vividhair #unicornhair #hotforbeauty
We couldn't get the red out of the ends...I had to go with what was there so it altered my plan.but the result is fun! Check out my page for more creations! @workshopsalon @alix_maya @jsherman_art #unicorntribe #taotam #hairartist #moringaplex #joico #joicocolor #joicointensity #joicocanada #modernsalon #Vancouver #vancouverstylist #yvr #shorthair #vivids #vividcolors #pravananeons #brazilianbondbuilder