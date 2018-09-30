Serena Williams canta em campanha contra câncer de mama

Serena Williams canta para campanha de conscientização sobre câncer de mama Foto: Reprodução Instagram/ Serena Williams

A tenista Serena Williams surpreendeu seus seguidores no Instagram neste sábado, 29, ao publicar um vídeo em que aparece segurando os seios nus e cantando o hit dos anos noventa I Touch Myself, da banda The Divinyls. A gravação faz parte do mês de conscientização sobre câncer de mama, que ocorre em outubro, e pretende incentivar o autoexame.

"Sim, isso me tirou da minha zona de conforto, mas eu queria fazer isso porque é um problema que afeta todas as mulheres de todas as cores, em todo o mundo", escreveu a atleta.

Veja a interpretação de Serena:

O vídeo integra o projeto I Touch Myself (Eu me toco) que foi criado em homenagem à Chrissy Amphlett, vocalista do grupo The Divinyls. A cantora morreu de câncer de mama em 2013.

Assista ao clipe original: