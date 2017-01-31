Seis anos depois, atores de 'Harry Potter' se reúnem em foto

. Foto: Reprodução / Instagram @therealjasonisaacs

Os fãs da série Harry Potter viram um momento especial na última segunda-feira, quando quatro atores da série de filmes de sucesso se encontraram no Wizarding World of Harry Potter, parque temático em Orlando, registrando o momento através de fotografias: Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis e Warwick Davis (Professor Fliwick).

Quem publicou a foto com todos juntos foi Jason Isaacs, ator de Lúcio Malfoy, um dos vilões dos filmes da saga. "Aqui está a capa do CD. Agora tudo que precisamos fazer é aparecer com as músicas. Alguém sugere títulos?", brincou.

Em outra imagem, Tom Felton, intérprete do vilão Draco Malfoy, postou a foto de um beijo que jamais ocorreria nas telas de cinema. "Te amo, Longbottom", escreveu, em referência ao sobrenome do personagem Neville, vivido por Matthew Lewis, que era seu rival na trama.

Confira as imagens abaixo: