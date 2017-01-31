Seis anos depois, atores de 'Harry Potter' se reúnem em foto
Encontro entre a 'família Malfoy', 'Neville' e o 'Professor Flitwick' ocorreu no parque temático da história nos Estados Unidos
. Foto: Reprodução / Instagram @therealjasonisaacs
Os fãs da série Harry Potter viram um momento especial na última segunda-feira, quando quatro atores da série de filmes de sucesso se encontraram no Wizarding World of Harry Potter, parque temático em Orlando, registrando o momento através de fotografias: Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis e Warwick Davis (Professor Fliwick).
Leia também:
Quem publicou a foto com todos juntos foi Jason Isaacs, ator de Lúcio Malfoy, um dos vilões dos filmes da saga. "Aqui está a capa do CD. Agora tudo que precisamos fazer é aparecer com as músicas. Alguém sugere títulos?", brincou.
Em outra imagem, Tom Felton, intérprete do vilão Draco Malfoy, postou a foto de um beijo que jamais ocorreria nas telas de cinema. "Te amo, Longbottom", escreveu, em referência ao sobrenome do personagem Neville, vivido por Matthew Lewis, que era seu rival na trama.
Confira as imagens abaixo:
Me and the wizarding blond bombshell reunited and wandering around Universal's #wizardingworldofharrypotter extremely cognito. A welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity and never giving up hope. Suddenly seemed a lot less fantastical. Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You're all brilliant - even the tragically unSlytherin. X
Another behind the scenes pic from @WarwickADavis, with special guest appearance by @TomFelton! pic.twitter.com/BO19F4Yrue— Pottermore (@pottermore) 28 de janeiro de 2017