Robbie Williams teria recebido 1,6 milhões de euros para tocar em casamento

Robbie Williams attends press conference for upcoming 'Let Me Entertain You' Tour 2015. Robbie Williams said, "Australia - Let Me Entertain You 2015. Me: Robbie Williams. You: the audience. Let's have some fun together, like old times!" Robbie Williams was last in Australia in 2014 for The Swing Tour Live, which was something of a departure from Robbie's juggernaut 2006 Close Encounters world tour, which saw the pop superstar perform his biggest hits to over 500,000 Aussies in stadiums across the country. Foto: Divulgação