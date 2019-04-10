Príncipe Harry e Oprah Winfrey trabalham juntos em série sobre saúde mental
Produção estreia no serviço de streaming da Apple em 2020
O príncipe Harry e a apresentadora Oprah Winfrey. Foto: Chris Jackson/REUTERS / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
A apresentadora Oprah Winfrey se uniu ao príncipe Harry para juntos criarem uma série sobre saúde mental para o serviço de streaming da Apple. Eles atuam como co-criadores e produtores executivos.
“A série de documentários dinâmica irá focar tanto a doença mental quanto no bem-estar mental, inspirando os espectadores a conversarem honestamente sobre os desafios que cada um de nós enfrenta e como nos equipar com as ferramentas para não simplesmente sobreviver, mas para prosperar”, diz o anúncio publicado no Instagram.
O comunicado ainda reiterou os diversos trabalhos de Harry na área: “Esse compromisso baseia-se no trabalho de longa data do duque de Sussex sobre questões e iniciativas relacionadas à saúde mental, onde ele compartilhou com franqueza a experiência pessoal e defendeu aqueles que sofrem silenciosamente, capacitando-os a obter a ajuda e o apoio que merecem”.
Nos comentários da publicação, Oprah comemorou: “É um prazer estar fazendo essa parceria com você. Espero que derramemos muita luz. E mude algumas vidas!”.
O perfil Sussex Royal no Instagram foi criado no início do mês para trazer assuntos sobre príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle.
We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”