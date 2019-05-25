Princesa Charlotte vai para a escola com George em setembro

Príncipe William chega ao hospital Saint Mary's com George e Charlotte, em 23 de abril de 2018 Foto: Henry Nicholls/ Reuters
O Palácio de Kensington anunciou nesta sexta-feira, 24, que a princesa Charlotte, de quatro anos, irá se juntar em setembro a seu irmão George na escola Thomas's Battersea, em Londres.
A instituição particular tem 560 estudantes entre 4 e 13 anos e procura produzir “cidadãos do mundo”, de acordo com seu site.
O diretor Simon O'Malley disse que a escola está "encantada" com o fato de o príncipe William e Kate, a duquesa de Cambridge, terem escolhido sua escola para Charlotte.
O'Malley disse que "estamos muito ansiosos para recebê-la e a todos os nossos novos alunos à escola em setembro".
Charlotte é quarta na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico atrás do príncipe Charles, William, e de seu irmão George.
/Com informações da AP e Efe
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Uma publicação compartilhada por Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) em