Princesa Charlotte vai para a escola com George em setembro

Príncipe William chega ao hospital Saint Mary's com George e Charlotte, em 23 de abril de 2018 Foto: Henry Nicholls/ Reuters

O Palácio de Kensington anunciou nesta sexta-feira, 24, que a princesa Charlotte, de quatro anos, irá se juntar em setembro a seu irmão George na escola Thomas's Battersea, em Londres.

A instituição particular tem 560 estudantes entre 4 e 13 anos e procura produzir “cidadãos do mundo”, de acordo com seu site.

O diretor Simon O'Malley disse que a escola está "encantada" com o fato de o príncipe William e Kate, a duquesa de Cambridge, terem escolhido sua escola para Charlotte.

O'Malley disse que "estamos muito ansiosos para recebê-la e a todos os nossos novos alunos à escola em setembro".

Charlotte é quarta na linha de sucessão ao trono britânico atrás do príncipe Charles, William, e de seu irmão George.

/Com informações da AP e Efe