Now United: conheça Nour Ardakani, nova integrante do grupo

Nour Ardakani, integrante do Now United Foto: Instagram / @nowunited

O Now United anunciou que a libanesa Nour Ardakani, 18, será a nova integrante do grupo, que tem 16 jovens músicos, na segunda-feira, 21.

"Estou muito animada em honrar e representar a região do Oriente Médio e do Norte da África no Now United. Também estou ansiosa para conhecer cada um dos membros do grupo e aprender sobre suas diferentes culturas", afirmou a cantora em vídeo.

É possível assistir a diversos vídeos de Nour Ardakani cantando em seu perfil no Instagram. Confira alguns deles abaixo, assim como seu anúncio como nova participante do Now United.