Now United: conheça Nour Ardakani, nova integrante do grupo
'Estou ansiosa para conhecer cada um dos membros', afirmou a libanesa em anúncio
Nour Ardakani, integrante do Now United Foto: Instagram / @nowunited
O Now United anunciou que a libanesa Nour Ardakani, 18, será a nova integrante do grupo, que tem 16 jovens músicos, na segunda-feira, 21.
Leia também:
"Estou muito animada em honrar e representar a região do Oriente Médio e do Norte da África no Now United. Também estou ansiosa para conhecer cada um dos membros do grupo e aprender sobre suas diferentes culturas", afirmou a cantora em vídeo.
É possível assistir a diversos vídeos de Nour Ardakani cantando em seu perfil no Instagram. Confira alguns deles abaixo, assim como seu anúncio como nova participante do Now United.
Now United أهلا بك في Welcome to Now United @noursmusicdiary ! #ForTheLoveofIt حبها_عيشها# @pepsi_arabia #PepsiNowUnitedSearch2020
Uma publicação compartilhada por NOW UNITED (@nowunited) em
Hi everyone ❤️ I wanted to properly introduce myself! I’m Nour, I’m 18 years old and I was born and raised in Lebanon Singing and dancing has always been such a big part of my life growing up. I’m so excited and so honored to represent the MENA region and Lebanon in Now United. I’m also so excited to meet every single member of the team and learn about their different cultures and make memories with all of them. Thank you guys for supporting me throughout this journey. Uniters, I’m so excited to join the family and represent Lebanon and the MENA region and I can’t wait to meet every single one of you I love you guys! - NOUR
Uma publicação compartilhada por NOW UNITED (@nowunited) em
I filmed this a while ago I didn’t end up posting it but I haven’t posted in so long @virginradiolebanon #musicmuse #vrlmusicmonday @listentothesevoices @sing @extrememusicians @theamazingsingers @vocalposts @theskillfulvoice @perfect.vocals @buzzvocals @giftedvoices @omgvoices @listentothesevoices @extrememusicians @theamazingsingers @vocalposts @theskillfulvoice @perfect.vocals @buzzvocals @dscvrm @_singing_talent @singersedge @upvoices @best_ig_singers @singersallaroundtheglobe @coversingersofficial @musicianshub_ @musicians @musiciansabyss @musicianspiration @bestsingersonly @best_ig_singers @extrememusicians @chorusgram #singer #sing #vocals #singingvideos #covervideos #singingcovers #youngsingers #skillfulvoice @theskillfulvoice @theamazingsingers @singersspotlight #singersspotlight @wowmusicians #wowmusicians #talent_locker ingers @giftedvoices #wonderfulmusicians #musichub @musicianshub_ @wonderfulmusicians @featuredsingers @theviralmusic @talentfame @talented_musicians @singersallaroundtheglobe @singersfromworld @ohyeah_singers #firedvocal @firedvocal @singer #tiktok #charlidamelio #explorepage #explore #viralvideos #upvoices @upvoices @thedivinevoices
Uma publicação compartilhada por Nour Ardakani (@noursmusicdiary) em
if the world was ending @juliamichaels @jpsaxe ________________ @listentothesevoices @sing @extrememusicians @theamazingsingers @vocalposts @theskillfulvoice @perfect.vocals @buzzvocals @Singers @giftedvoices @omgvoices @listentothesevoices @sing @extrememusicians @theamazingsingers @vocalposts @theskillfulvoice @perfect.vocals @buzzvocals @dscvrm @_singing_talent @singersedge @upvoices @best_ig_singers @singersallaroundtheglobe @coversingersofficial @musicianshub_ @musicians @musiciansabyss @musicianspiration @bestsingersonly @best_ig_singers @extrememusicians @chorusgram #singer #sing #vocals #singingvideos #covervideos #singingcovers #youngsingers #skillfulvoice @theskillfulvoice @theamazingsingers @singersspotlight #singersspotlight @wowmusicians #wowmusicians #talent_locker ingers @giftedvoices #wonderfulmusicians #musichub @musicianshub_ @wonderfulmusicians @featuredsingers @theviralmusic @talentfame @talented_musicians @singersallaroundtheglobe @singersfromworld @ohyeah_singers #firedvocal @firedvocal @singer #americasgottalent #thevoice #charlidamelio #camilacabello #charlidamelio #explorepage #explore #viralvideos #upvoices @upvoices @_insta_singer_star @thedivinevoices @virginradiolebanon #musicmuse #vrlmusicmonday
Uma publicação compartilhada por Nour Ardakani (@noursmusicdiary) em
circles @postmalone ________________ @listentothesevoices @sing @extrememusicians @theamazingsingers @vocalposts @theskillfulvoice @perfect.vocals @buzzvocals @Singers @giftedvoices @omgvoices @listentothesevoices @sing @extrememusicians @theamazingsingers @vocalposts @theskillfulvoice @perfect.vocals @buzzvocals @dscvrm @_singing_talent @singersedge @upvoices @best_ig_singers @singersallaroundtheglobe @coversingersofficial @musicianshub_ @musicians @musiciansabyss @musicianspiration @bestsingersonly @best_ig_singers @extrememusicians @chorusgram #singer #sing #vocals #singingvideos #covervideos #singingcovers #youngsingers #skillfulvoice @theskillfulvoice @theamazingsingers @singersspotlight #singersspotlight @wowmusicians #wowmusicians #talent_locker ingers @giftedvoices #wonderfulmusicians #musichub @musicianshub_ @wonderfulmusicians @featuredsingers @theviralmusic @talentfame @talented_musicians @singersallaroundtheglobe @singersfromworld @ohyeah_singers #firedvocal @firedvocal @singer #americasgottalent #thevoice #charlidamelio #camilacabello #charlidamelio #explorepage #explore #viralvideos #upvoices @upvoices @_insta_singer_star @thedivinevoices @virginradiolebanon #musicmuse #vrlmusicmonday
Uma publicação compartilhada por Nour Ardakani (@noursmusicdiary) em
aside from everything going on ❤️// Hollywood’s Bleeding @postmalone . . #singers #singing #thegoodvoice @thegoodvoice @thegiftedvoices @omgvoices @singers @thelovelyvoice @amazingvocal #guitar #musician #hotvocals @topvocalist #topvocalist #dailysingoff #topvoices_ #talent #youngsinger #trending #giftedvoices #chorus #greatmusicunited #starmusicians @crazygoodvoices.1 #crazygoodvoices #starsuncovered @starsuncovered @singersspotlight #singersspotlight @wowmusicians #wowmusicians #theellenshow @theellenshow #upvoices @upvoices @musicianplaza #teamgemcovers #songcoversmusic @songcoversmusic @schoolofrockcle @schoolofrock #thelivevoice @thelivevoice @topvoice #topvoices Inspired by @alicelk @thedivinevoices
Uma publicação compartilhada por Nour Ardakani (@noursmusicdiary) em