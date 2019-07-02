Miley Cyrus lança clipe em que aparece ao lado da mãe; assista

Foto:

A cantora Miley Cyrus divulgou o clipe de sua música Mother's Daughter em seu canal no YouTube nesta terça-feira, 7. No novo vídeo, ela aparece ao lado de sua mãe, Tish Cyrus, durante algumas cenas.

Em seu Instagram, Miley apresentou as diversas personalidades que fazem parte da produção. Ao falar sobre Tish, descreveu da seguinte forma: "Mãe e empresária, produtora, design de interiores, ícone fashion, desafia o tempo e a idade, a mãe mais f*** de todos os tempos!"

Assista ao novo clipe de Miley Cyrus, Mother's Daughter:

Confira abaixo as postagens feitas por Miley Cyrus sobre as pessoas que participaram do clipe de Mother's Daughter: