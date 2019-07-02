Miley Cyrus lança clipe em que aparece ao lado da mãe; assista

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
02/07/2019, 15:46

Tish Cyrus contracena com a filha em cenas de 'Mother's Daughter'

Foto:

A cantora Miley Cyrus divulgou o clipe de sua música Mother's Daughter em seu canal no YouTube nesta terça-feira, 7. No novo vídeo, ela aparece ao lado de sua mãe, Tish Cyrus, durante algumas cenas.

Leia também:

Em seu Instagram, Miley apresentou as diversas personalidades que fazem parte da produção. Ao falar sobre Tish, descreveu da seguinte forma: "Mãe e empresária, produtora, design de interiores, ícone fashion, desafia o tempo e a idade, a mãe mais f*** de todos os tempos!"

Assista ao novo clipe de Miley Cyrus, Mother's Daughter:

Confira abaixo as postagens feitas por Miley Cyrus sobre as pessoas que participaram do clipe de Mother's Daughter:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I've always been a fighter. Maybe not always in the most productive way, but fighting for myself, a friend or even for a stranger who is being bullied has always been a part of my personality. Fat acceptance is based on the notion that all fat people, regardless of health, deserve respect. And it's a battle that is fought every day by thousands, including myself. Social media's accessibility allows us to peek in on others living their lives, but too often the conversation turns negative when there are fat bodies involved. People just love to leave awful comments on fat folks photos in order to feel superior and I promise you, not one of these commenters actually cares about the health, family, environment or whatever bullshit reason they give for their vile behavior towards a fat person. And really, how in the hell does health matter in the context of someone just posting a photo of themselves feeling happy and confident? (HINT: it doesn't matter, stop pretending like it does) Next time you see a fat person posting pictures of themselves living their life, stop and ask yourself why you wish to spoil their joy. I guarantee that you can't come up with a valid reason that isn't based in your own ego gratification. Stop it and do better! We humans have a lot to learn, but we can start by fighting our personal biases and permitting people of all genders, races, sexualities, sizes, abilities and health levels to live harassment-free lives. Don't fuck with their freedom to feel happy and beautiful right now, not just when society says it’s ok.” - Angelina Duplisea @anactingangel

Uma publicação compartilhada por Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) em

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“We are a body of people so diverse in our needs, wants and desires. The only sure-fire way to insure that I am personally represented is to use my voice. This I know. What I don't know is why I am fighting against an internal force that places passivity over activity and social conditioning over individuality. These forces cannot win because I crave a life of meaning, a life of strong human connection, a better world for my future children. I must do more than just sign a petition here of there... Sincerely, a late 20s millennial thats grasping how just deep everything really is.” – Paige Fralix @paigefralix (with visual and text references from FEMEN)

Uma publicação compartilhada por Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) em

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“So pretty much in my every day life I tend to express my freedom through my fashion - it’s like my voice because I don’t like to say too much I like to leave everything open for interpretation. Thankfully i don’t really have to fight for my freedom but for those who do I definitely speak out and continuously rock out for them hoping to inspire the next girl like me. Activism to me is pushing the agenda of staying true to yourself and keeping it G (genuine) – I feel like if I continue to showcase and spread my message/story it’ll reach the masses. Activism is a group effort to keep it simple especially for social change more people should start within before getting involved imo - lots of biased/ skewed beliefs due to social media - start at home! If your words aren’t coming from the heart or a reliable source (not twitter!) who are you helping? Women like me young and old give me the hope to continue the fight for our freedom as dark skin women in the world! #BlackGirlsROCK” - Trydryn Scott

Uma publicação compartilhada por Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) em

 