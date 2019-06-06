‘Me fez sentir estuprada’, diz Madonna após entrevista ao ‘The New York Times’
Cantora criticou jornalista e reportagem publicada pelo veículo
Madonna na cerimônia do GLAAD Media Awards, em Nova York, em maio de 2019. Foto: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
A cantora Madonna publicou um desabafo em seu perfil no Instagram criticando uma jornalista que a entrevistou para uma reportagem do The New York Times.
Leia também:
“A jornalista que escreveu esse artigo passou dias e horas e meses comigo e foi convidada para um mundo que muitas pessoas não podem ver, mas escolheu focar em coisas triviais e superficiais como a etnia do meu stand ou o tecido das minhas cortinas e intermináveis comentários sobre a minha idade que nunca teriam sido mencionados se eu fosse um homem”, escreveu em uma publicação no Instagram.
No texto, Madonna ainda reflete sobre feminismo e sororidade entre mulheres. Por fim, critica a jornalista e o veículo: “Sinto muito por gastar cinco minutos com ela. Isso me faz sentir estuprada. E sim, eu posso usar essa analogia depois de ter sido estuprada aos 19 anos. Mais uma prova de que a venerável N.Y.T. [The New York Times] é um dos pais fundadores do patriarcado”.
A reportagem “Madonna ao 60” foi publicada pelo The New York Times na última quarta-feira, 5, e recorda a trajetória da cantora que completou 60 anos em agosto do ano passado.
Madame ❌ on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr..........Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it.