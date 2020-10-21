Kim Kardashian completa 40 anos e ganha homenagem de Kanye West

O casal Kim Kardashian e Kanye West Foto: Danny Moloshok/ Reuters
Kim Kardashian comemorou seu aniversário de 40 anos nesta quarta-feira, 21. Em homenagem à data, alguns de seus familiares fizeram publicações nas redes sociais.
"Parabéns à minha Kimberly! Você é uma alma tão linda e um ser humano maravilhoso. Agradeço a Deus todos os dias por você e por ter sido escolhida para ser sua mãe", escreveu Kris Jenner.
Kanye West, seu marido, publicou uma foto em que beija a esposa: "Feliz aniversário de 40 anos! Eu te amo muito". Sua irmã, Khloé, também relembrou diversas de suas fotos.
Recentemente, Kim anunciou que o reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians chegará ao fim, tendo sua última temporada em 2021.
Confira as publicações com homenagem ao aniversário de Kim Kardashian abaixo.
♡ Happy birthday Keeks!!!!!!! I’m screaming, It’s your birthday!!!!!!!!!!! My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I have admired. Still do and always will. Your determination, ambition, grace, ethics, your eagerness to make a change, I can go on and on. You do it all with poise. You are a glamorous super woman in my eyes!! I’m not sure how you do it and yet you make everything look so seamless. The way you balance being a daughter, sister, Mommy, wife, friend, businesswoman, everyone’s go to for advice, concierge service to many LOL, It’s all very impressive. You make it all look so easy. For all the years of your life, you have had something special. A light from within. There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage, confidence, faith that everything will work out. And everything always has. Never loose that faith in yourself because it’s inspiring. But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full. I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! I pray that every wish you have, it comes true. You are so deserving! We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me. Until the end of time, I love you!!! ♡
