Elton John rebate Putin por chamar de 'obsoletos' os valores liberais

This combination photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2019, left, and singer Elton John at a ceremony presenting him with the Legion of Honor at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris. John is calling out Putin for saying that liberalism is "obsolete" and conflicts with the "overwhelming majority" in many countries. Putin made the comments in a story published by the Financial Times newspaper. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, left, Lewis Joly, Pool) Foto: