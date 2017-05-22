Drake ganha 13 prêmios no Billboard Music Awards; veja vencedores

Drake exibe estatuetas no Billboard Music Awards Foto: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Na cerimônia do Billboard Music Awards deste domingo, 21, Drake simplesmente faturou 13 prêmios dos 22 aos quais foi indicado, batendo o record anterior que pertencia a Adele (12 prêmios).

O rapper venceu categorias como as de 'Melhor Artista', 'Melhor Artista Homem', 'Melhor Cantor de Rap' e 'Melhor Canção de Rádio'. Beyoncé e a banda Twenty One Pilots, ausentes na cerimônia, também se saíram bem e ganharam em cinco categorias. The Cainsmokers recebeu quatro estatuetas

Drake, além de ser o maior vencedor da noite, se apresentou ao público de Las Vegas. Céline Dion, Cher, John Legend, Florida Georgia Line, Nicki Minaj e Lorde também cantaram ao público.

Confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores:

Top artist

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake (vencedor)

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn (vencedor)

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots (vencedor)

Top Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Drake (vencedor)

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé (vencedora)

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots (vencedor)

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Beyonce

Drake (vencedor)

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake (vencedor)

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake (vencedor)

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots (vencedor)

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake (vencedor)

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS (vencedor)

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Justin Bieber

Beyoncé (vencedora)

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

Beyoncé (vencedora)

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé (vencedora)

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake (vencedor)

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour:

Drake (vencedor)

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton (vencedor)

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney (vencedor)

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots (vencedor)

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay (vencedor)

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel (vencedor)

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers (vencedor)

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle (vencedora)

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin (vencedor)

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Views (vencedor)

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Hamilton: An American Musical (vencedor)

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé, Lemonade (vencedora)

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Rap Album:

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views (vencedor)

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller (vencedor)

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct (vencedor)

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin, Energia

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2 (vencedor)

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough (vencedora)

Top Christian Album:

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be (vencedora)

Joey + Rory, Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains

Skillet, Unleashed

Top Gospel Album:

Tamela Mann, One Way (vencedora)

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer” (vencedor)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (vencedor)

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (vencedor)

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” (vencedor)

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Desiigner, "Panda" (vencedor)

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Collaboration:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” (vencedor)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” (vencedor)

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” (vencedor)

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Rap Song:

Desiigner, “Panda” (vencedor)

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” (vencedor)

Top Country Song:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” (vencedor)

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration:

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire” (vencedor)

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song:

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” (vencedor)

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song:

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer” (vencedor)

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” (vencedor)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song:

Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will” (vencedora)

Skillet, “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song:

Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”

Travis Greene, “Made A Way” (vencedor)

Hezekiah Walker, “Better”