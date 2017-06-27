Chad Michael Murray revive príncipe de ‘A Nova Cinderela’ para pacientes com câncer
Ator se vestiu de Austin Ames, personagem do filme, durante baile de formatura em hospital na Califórnia
Chad Michael Murray tirou o personagem Austin Ames da 'aposentadoria' Foto: Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Quase 13 anos depois de protagonizar A Nova Cinderela ao lado de Hilary Duff, o ator Chad Michael Murray relembrou os momentos vividos no filme durante evento em um hospital nos Estados Unidos.
Murray se vestiu de príncipe, assim como o personagem Austin Ames faz na comédia romântica. A visita ocorreu no Centro Pediátrico do Condado de Orange (CHOC), na Califórnia, que atende crianças com câncer.
O hospital promove anualmente um baile de formatura para os adolescentes que, por conta da doença, perderam uma parte da vida escolar.
O ator aceitou o convite e esteve no local com a esposa e atriz Sarah Roemer. “Tive o imenso prazer de estar no baile de formatura do CHOC ontem à noite. Essa foi uma das quatro ou cinco salas que eles decoraram. Foi incrível. Eu tirei Austin Ames da aposentadoria”, escreveu Murray em sua conta no Instagram, enquanto mostrava o local em um vídeo.
Had the amazing pleasure of attending the #CHOC Prom last night. This is one of 4 or 5 rooms they decorated. It was incredible. I Brought Austin Ames out of retirement, I mean Hey it's Prom! Met the best kids & got to dance with my Wife at her 1st Prom. Thanku @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win- IT STILL FITS! #cinderellastory #AustinAmesLives #PrincetonGirl #Nomad #prom
Prom guest Chad Michael Murray greets Liliana Paez Gallardodiring their annual CHOC oncology prom at CHOC Children's hospital in Orange, CA on Saturday. Former and current Children’s Hospital of Orange County teen cancer patients and their guests held the annual event with the theme "Alice in Wonderland". The event provides a night of normalcy for teens who may have had to skip their high school proms because they were in the hospital or have weakened immune systems. On Saturday, they dressed in gowns and tuxedos, danced and posed for pictures. Hairdressers and make-up artists helped the teens get ready. Photo by #OCRegister photographer Bill Alkofer #CHOC #prom @CHOCchildrens #CHOCprom #ChadMichaelMurray