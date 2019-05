Cantora Ciara anuncia que irá estudar na Universidade de Harvard

I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 20, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT