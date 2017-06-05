Selfie ‘pós-divórcio’ é a nova onda das redes sociais
Usuários estão postando fotos com seus ex logo após a assinatura do divórcio
#divorceselfie viralizou nas redes nos últimos dias Foto: Instagram/@healthy_happy_mom_
O divórcio pode ser um momento complicado na vida de um casal. Mas nada que uma selfie entre os dois não resolva.
Com a hashtag #divorceselfie, muitas pessoas estão compartilhando fotos nas redes sociais logo após se divorciarem.
A nova onda de selfies são uma forma que os casais encontraram de comemorar o fim do relacionamento.
Confira algumas fotos publicadas por usuários:
We went to court and got divorced today, and then went out for a beer and a selfie. Totally normal, right? Seems appropriate because nothing we've ever done is normal. I'm grateful to this guy for 25 sometimes good, sometimes not-so-good, years together. We raised each other from adolescence to adulthood and then made two beautiful children we love like crazycakes. Instead of being disappointed that our choice to be together didn't last forever, we choose to accept that sometimes good things fall irreparably apart, to be thankful for the adventures we had, to look forward to the new and exciting ways we will grow as individuals and in other relationships, and to commit to a lifelong friendship and coparenting partnership-- not just because it's good for our little ones, but because it's also good for us. KB, thanks for making this day, and so many other days, easier. You will always be my family. "Your heart and my heart are very, very old friends." (Rumi) #divorceselfie