Selfie ‘pós-divórcio’ é a nova onda das redes sociais

Redação - O Estado de S. Paulo
05/06/2017, 17:36

Usuários estão postando fotos com seus ex logo após a assinatura do divórcio

#divorceselfie viralizou nas redes nos últimos dias

#divorceselfie viralizou nas redes nos últimos dias Foto: Instagram/@healthy_happy_mom_

O divórcio pode ser um momento complicado na vida de um casal. Mas nada que uma selfie entre os dois não resolva.

Leia também:

Com a hashtag #divorceselfie, muitas pessoas estão compartilhando fotos nas redes sociais logo após se divorciarem.

A nova onda de selfies são uma forma que os casais encontraram de comemorar o fim do relacionamento.

Confira algumas fotos publicadas por usuários:

 

 

 

 

this is what it looks like when your an adult #guesswhosdivorced #divorceselfie #zoeovereverything #happymonday

Uma publicação compartilhada por Kyrsta Lynne (@kiki.x0x) em

 

 

 

 

We went to court and got divorced today, and then went out for a beer and a selfie. Totally normal, right? Seems appropriate because nothing we've ever done is normal. I'm grateful to this guy for 25 sometimes good, sometimes not-so-good, years together. We raised each other from adolescence to adulthood and then made two beautiful children we love like crazycakes. Instead of being disappointed that our choice to be together didn't last forever, we choose to accept that sometimes good things fall irreparably apart, to be thankful for the adventures we had, to look forward to the new and exciting ways we will grow as individuals and in other relationships, and to commit to a lifelong friendship and coparenting partnership-- not just because it's good for our little ones, but because it's also good for us. KB, thanks for making this day, and so many other days, easier. You will always be my family. "Your heart and my heart are very, very old friends." (Rumi) #divorceselfie

Uma publicação compartilhada por Sara Olsen (@emilysaraolsen) em

 

 

Divorced! #divorce #divorceselfie #betterapart

Uma publicação compartilhada por Dariusz Siedlecki (@datrio) em

 

 

 

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the newly divorced Mr. Johnson and Ms. Johnson. #divorceselfie #lezbro4life #love #bff

Uma publicação compartilhada por Guy Johnson (@link4624) em