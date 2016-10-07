Restaurante tem todos os pratos e decoração com temática de unicórnios
Absolutamente tudo no estabelecimento é relativo ao mundo dos unicórnios
Foto: Reprodução / Facebook
Se você é apaixonado por unicórnios certamente vai querer pegar o primeiro voo para Bangcok, na Tailândia, cidade que é casa do Unicorn Cafe. É isso mesmo que você está pensando: um restaurante inteiro com a temática de unicórnios.
Papéis de parede, decoração, pratos, copos, bebidas, comidas. Absolutamente tudo é relativo ao mundo mágico dos cavalos que possuem um chifre na cabeça.
Confira abaixo as fotos do local:
Unicorn Cafe เปิดเที่ยงถึงสองทุ่ม. ปิดทุกวันจันทร์. ร้านยูนิคอน คาเฟ่ อยู่ใกล้รถไฟฟ้า BTS สถานีช่องนนทรีออกทางออก2 เลี้ยวขวา ถึงเเยกนราธิวาษไห้เลี้ยวซ้ายนิดเดียวจะพบซอยสาทร 8 ซ้ายมือ มี 7-11หน้าปากซอยตรงมาจนสุด50เมตรจะเจอทางบังคับเลี้ยวขวาจะเห็นร้านเลยครับอยู่ซ้ายมือตรงหัวโค้งพอดี มีที่จอดรถด้านข้างตรงหัวมุมชื่อ Sathorn Corner ค่าจอด ชมฺละ35 บาท โทรมาสอบถามเพิ่มเติมหรือสำรองที่นั่งได้ที่ 086 3979262 หรือ Line ID : unicorncafe - IG : Unicornbrand - Facepage : Unicornbrand ยินดีต้อนรับนะค่ะ^^ Unicorn Café Sathorn 8 Bangkok bts Chongnonsi Open 12.00 – 20.00 LINE: unicorncafe Instagram: unicornbrand Close on every Mondays Call +66(0)86 397 9262 E-mail:unicornbkk@hotmail.com Fan Page: Unicorn Cafe Unicorn Café is located on Sathorn Road of Bangkok, Thailand.Via BTS : (Bangkok Sky Train) 1. BTS Chong-Non –Si Station , Exit 2. 2. Walk towards Sathon Road then turn left for Sathorn Soi 8. (There is a 7/11 shop in front of Sathorn Soi 8.) 3. Enter Sahorn Soi 8 for 50 metres. 4. Unicorn cafe will be at the first corner Parking area : 1. Enter Sathon soi 8 for 50 metres. 2. Sathorn Corner Car park is right next to Unicorn Café. (35 Baht per hour)
