Metrô de Taiwan chama atenção com vagões 'esportivos'
Decoração especial foi feita em virtude da realização da Universíade na cidade
Mulher entra no clima do 'metrô-piscina' Foto: Instagram / @yawenkao
Preparando a cidade para receber a Universíade de Verão de 2017, evento esportivo mundial que ocorre entre 19 e 30 de agosto na Taipé Chinesa, em Taiwan, a companhia de metrô local criou um belo efeito visual em seus vagões.
Em referência a esportes como basquete, futebol, natação e atletismo, o piso foi revestido por um material que 'transporta' os usuários ao clima da competição.
Confira abaixo algumas imagens do resultado. Tem até gente se caracterizando com uniforme esportivo!
