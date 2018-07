Menino e cachorro com vitiligo se encontram e ficam amigos

Dreams came true tonight!!! ❤❤ Carter and I were finally able to meet in person!! Check out my Facebook Fan Page "White Eyed Rowdy" for news clips from Oregon and Arkansas about our story!! #dreamcometrue #vitiligo #avrf #keepportlandrowdy #vitiligoworld #vitiligonation #vitiligogirls #vitiligopride #vitiligobeauty #vitiligoawareness #vitiligobeauties #nocuredontcare #vitiligo #dogs #dogsofig #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstgram #dogsofinstaworld #dogslife #handsomeboys #purelove

A post shared by White Eyed Rowdy (@white_eyed_rowdy) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT