Jovem lança campanha para ajudar mulheres que têm seios 'caídos'
Chidera Eggerue melhorou a autoestima de diversas mulheres no Reino Unido com a hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter
Criadora da hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter Foto: Instagram / @theslumflower
Cansada de sofrer com sua aparência por conta de seus seios considerados 'caídos', uma jovem britânica resolveu lançar um movimento online chamado #SaggyBoobsMatter (Peitos caídos importam, em tradução livre).
"Criei a hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter porque as mulheres são envergonhadas quando seus corpos não agradam o olhar masculino. Peitos caídos são sub-representados. Ser sub-representado te faz se sentir um alienígena para a sociedade. Isso cria inseguranças nas pessoas que não têm a capacidade mental de valorizar a si mesmas através dos valores de outras pessoas", explicou em seu Instagram.
Com o tempo, ela conseguiu apoio de diversas mulheres, tornando-se conhecida nas redes sociais, em que costuma publicar fotos em que clama por empoderamento e reafirma que seus seios não são um problema.
Confira algumas de suas fotos e frases abaixo, em inglês:
I created the hashtag #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER because women are shamed when their bodies don’t appease the male gaze. Saggy boobs are under represented. Being under represented makes you feel alien to society. This fosters insecurities in people who don’t have the mental strength to see value in themselves beyond other people’s standards. Responding to #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER with ‘all boobs matter’ is absurd, as this erases and silences the issue at hand here. If all boobs mattered, all boobs would be equally represented.
Men are socialised to see women as vaginas that think sometimes. Because of this, women’s bodies are picked apart as if we only exist to satisfy. Women who condemn other women’s bodies are simply seeking comfort by aligning themselves with their oppressor who will still use that very same patriarchal system to oppress them too. #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER
Adulting is about learning to take ownership of your poor choices. Adulting is about holding yourself accountable for what you choose to make room for. Adulting is about understanding that you are responsible for your joy and that no matter how many people you choose to blame, there’s always a point where you could have made a wiser decision.
By force, we will all learn that the only way to normalise something is to see it repeatedly. So if you have an issue with saggy boobs, block me or better still, ask your mum why her boobs that she most likely fed you on, are saggy. For the women who look like me, your saggy boobs matter and from now until you die, what’s going to matter ultimately, is your character. People behave either out of love or fear. Sometimes people are scared of what they haven’t been taught to accept. Still exist loudly though. #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER
how to style saggy boobs: a tutorial
step 1 - wear the damn outfit.
step 2 - remember not to care. we are all dying. #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER pic.twitter.com/tnqM6ttl1O— THE SLUMFLOWER (@theslumflower) 11 de outubro de 2017