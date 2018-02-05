Jovem lança campanha para ajudar mulheres que têm seios 'caídos'

Cansada de sofrer com sua aparência por conta de seus seios considerados 'caídos', uma jovem britânica resolveu lançar um movimento online chamado #SaggyBoobsMatter (Peitos caídos importam, em tradução livre).

"Criei a hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter porque as mulheres são envergonhadas quando seus corpos não agradam o olhar masculino. Peitos caídos são sub-representados. Ser sub-representado te faz se sentir um alienígena para a sociedade. Isso cria inseguranças nas pessoas que não têm a capacidade mental de valorizar a si mesmas através dos valores de outras pessoas", explicou em seu Instagram.

Com o tempo, ela conseguiu apoio de diversas mulheres, tornando-se conhecida nas redes sociais, em que costuma publicar fotos em que clama por empoderamento e reafirma que seus seios não são um problema.

Confira algumas de suas fotos e frases abaixo, em inglês:

how to style saggy boobs: a tutorial

step 1 - wear the damn outfit.

step 2 - remember not to care. we are all dying. #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER pic.twitter.com/tnqM6ttl1O