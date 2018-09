Heróis da DC se juntam com heroína porto-riquenha para ajudar na reconstrução de Porto Rico

6 months ago Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. Today, over 130 comic artists, writers, Puerto Rican & Latinx celebrities join me and #LaBorinqueña for the #Ricanstruction. With permission from @DCComics #WonderWoman #Superman #Batman & more join to help! https://t.co/5lISvgQQ9S pic.twitter.com/K5pw2fGBtg