Fotógrafa faz sucesso com imagens de gatos em poses espontâneas
Confira algumas imagens tiradas pela italiana Marianna Zampieri
Gato (foto ilustrativa) Foto: Pixabay / @congerdesign
Uma fotógrafa (ou 'gatógrafa', como se define) tem feito sucesso no Instagram graças a fotos de gatinhos tiradas em poses mais 'naturais'
Em seu site, a italiana Marianna Zampieri explica que considera imprescindível que suas fotos sejam espontâneas, e que começou a fotografar gatos quando adotou o seu, Arthur, em 2012.
Nas imagens, ela busca mostrar o vínculo dos animais com seus donos em ambientes diferentes do que estamos acostumados a ver, e também gatos em locais inusitados para fotos.
Confira algumas imagens de seu trabalho abaixo:
Cats in Venice presents: Sofi. She is the third and for now last cat adopted from Serena. She had been abbandoned with her sister, fostered in a beautiful colony and then she found her forever home in Venice ❤️ Elegant and tiny, she is a beauty
Cats in Venice presents: Kaoru one of the biggest cats I've ever seen and so much beautiful too!! the boss of his street, he was wondering who was that girl staring at him with heart shaped eyes (that was me of course )
It's Tree-smas...ehm Xmas Time!!
Stretching! From a new project coming soon :)
Happy Daddy's day from Vince and Pepe at the Dressmaking shop from my project C-AT Work (the original- I've just descoverd that someone took 'inspiration' from it )
Yesterday I came to visit another SindaGatto or Meow-yor Cat, Rossini in Rovigo. And he was a little bit busy with firemen Good job guys, well done
So proud to announce that the book 'Cats in Venice' is now available!! You can find it now in Venetian bookshops and from Monday 09 April at www.casaeditriceelsquero.it Arthur likes it very much ❤️
Cats in Venice: little Cocó from @libreriaacquaalta has grown up. She is a young elegant girl now❤️I met her when she was very little, so it is beautiful to see her like this
C-AT Work: At the Insurance Agency Rita enjoying some cuddles from his beloved @angelsdrip ❤️❤️work is better like this :)
A new friend for C-AT Work project: Nando at The Newsstand :) So proud, this guy acted like he was a star ⭐️ too much paparazzi!!