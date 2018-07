Escola de natação para sereias oferece cursos com certificado

Take your office to the beach and become a professional Mermaid Swimming Instructor! You can! Check out International Mermaid Swimming Instructors Association on FB for training dates on Boracay and in Germany! (This could be you! ;) ) Tail: 'Vibrant' from the Mandarin Fish Collection by www.mermaidtailfactory.com #careerchange #beamermaid

A photo posted by PhilippineMermaidsBoracay (@boracaymermaids) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:56pm PST