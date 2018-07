Depois de sofrer bullying por má formação, bebê recebe doação anônima que muda sua vida

Brody is 3 months (and a couple days) old!! He was the recent recipient of a brand new smile and also this blanket/dog combo. He is really starting to grow (10lbs 8 oz) and LAUGH, which kills me even more than his smile! #cleftproud #cleftstrong

A photo posted by Sara Heller (@saheller) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:01am PST