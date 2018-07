Depois de 20 anos cuidando do marido, senhora ganha viagem do filho por 20 países

Mom's first crepe on the Seine!! It makes me laugh so hard - Gregg makes faces at her while he takes a picture, then she mimics him (every time), then hits him for making her do it - it's going to have to be a series of photos!! I love this woman so damn much!! #paris #mamasboy #monkeyseemonkeydo

A photo posted by Carla Brooks (@thelittlegirlfromkamas) on Oct 5, 2016 at 7:00am PDT