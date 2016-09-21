Papagaia sem penas faz sucesso no Instagram

- O Estado de S.Paulo
21/09/2016, 17:02

A filhote já tem quase 100 mil seguidores em sua rede social

Foto: Reprodução / Instagram

Uma filhote de papagaio chamada Rhea vem chamando atenção nas redes sociais, por conta do Instagram que sua dona criou para mostrar suas fotos ao mundo, e já conta com quase 100 mil seguidores.

Leia também:

Vinda de Massachussetts, em Boston, nos Estados Unidos, a pássara nasceu com uma doença que a impede de ter penas e também pode gerar deformações em seu bico e garras.

 Ao invés de as pessoas acharem o animalzinho feio por conta da ausência de penas, o que vem ocorrendo é exatamente o contrário: Rhea faz cada vez mais sucesso e é cada vez mais considerada como um ícone da fofura. 

Confira mais fotos abaixo.

 