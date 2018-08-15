Atriz de 'Matilda' aprova vídeos do #MatildaChallenge; veja alguns

Personagem Matilda, interpretada por Mara Wilson, em cena do filme de 1996. Foto: Reprodução de cena de 'Matilda' (1996) / Tristar Pictures

Um novo desafio viralizou nas redes sociais recentemente: o #MatildaChallenge. A ideia é imitar a personagem que dá nome ao 'clássico da Sessão da Tarde' Matilda, na cena em que descobre seus poderes telecinéticos enquanto dança e aponta para objetos, que começam a se movimentar.

O desafio foi aprovado pela própria atriz que deu vida à garotinha no filme de 1996, Mara Wilson. Em seu perfil no Twitter, ela compartilhou diversos vídeos dos desafios: "Eu amo esse #MatildaChallenge".

Relembre a cena de Matilda que está sendo parodiada e confira a seguir os vídeos do #MatildaChallenge escolhidos pela atriz Mara Wilson e também outros exemplos:

Hahahahaha I LOVE THESE #MatildaChallenge — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018

Apparently this was the one that started it all? #MatildaChallenge https://t.co/5tnw09OfKy — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018

This one is very intricate and has a great dancer https://t.co/PqQlbiYVJw #MatildaChallenge — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018

These are all great but I love how the girl at 2:22 dances just as awkwardly as I did https://t.co/vazES8ZTkK #MatildaChallenge — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018

There was one I saw where a girl in a black dress spilled corn flakes all over herself but then got up and started dancing and was a really good dancer, but I can’t find it now #MatildaChallenge — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018

This was was the first one I saw, and the blankets are my favorite part https://t.co/O9eteyiTUz #MatildaChallenge — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018

#matildachallenge Uma publicação compartilhada por Matilda Challenge (@matilda_challenge) em 15 de Ago, 2018 às 4:08 PDT

Uma publicação compartilhada por Matilda Challenge (@matilda_challenge) em 15 de Ago, 2018 às 4:07 PDT

Uma publicação compartilhada por M O R E N A (@angelaporteok) em 15 de Ago, 2018 às 6:33 PDT

Uma publicação compartilhada por M A R C O F E L I X (@marco.felixx) em 8 de Ago, 2018 às 2:55 PDT