Atriz de 'Matilda' aprova vídeos do #MatildaChallenge; veja alguns
Desafio bem-humorado parodia cena de dança do clássico filme dos anos 1990 e ganhou aval da própria Matilda, Mara Wilson
Personagem Matilda, interpretada por Mara Wilson, em cena do filme de 1996. Foto: Reprodução de cena de 'Matilda' (1996) / Tristar Pictures
Um novo desafio viralizou nas redes sociais recentemente: o #MatildaChallenge. A ideia é imitar a personagem que dá nome ao 'clássico da Sessão da Tarde' Matilda, na cena em que descobre seus poderes telecinéticos enquanto dança e aponta para objetos, que começam a se movimentar.
Leia também:
O desafio foi aprovado pela própria atriz que deu vida à garotinha no filme de 1996, Mara Wilson. Em seu perfil no Twitter, ela compartilhou diversos vídeos dos desafios: "Eu amo esse #MatildaChallenge".
Relembre a cena de Matilda que está sendo parodiada e confira a seguir os vídeos do #MatildaChallenge escolhidos pela atriz Mara Wilson e também outros exemplos:
Hahahahaha I LOVE THESE #MatildaChallenge— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018
Apparently this was the one that started it all? #MatildaChallenge https://t.co/5tnw09OfKy— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018
This one has a DOG #MatildaChallenge https://t.co/1lyawgcNpr— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018
This one is very intricate and has a great dancer https://t.co/PqQlbiYVJw #MatildaChallenge— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018
The picture frames https://t.co/ZhhRbaVx9J #MatildaChallenge— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018
These are all great but I love how the girl at 2:22 dances just as awkwardly as I did https://t.co/vazES8ZTkK #MatildaChallenge— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018
There was one I saw where a girl in a black dress spilled corn flakes all over herself but then got up and started dancing and was a really good dancer, but I can’t find it now #MatildaChallenge— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018
This was was the first one I saw, and the blankets are my favorite part https://t.co/O9eteyiTUz #MatildaChallenge— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) 13 de agosto de 2018
Un poquito de #MatildaChallenge pic.twitter.com/gKvpvKNXti— Catalina ღ (@catarebolo) 10 de agosto de 2018