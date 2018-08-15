Atriz de 'Matilda' aprova vídeos do #MatildaChallenge; veja alguns

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
15/08/2018, 12:12

Desafio bem-humorado parodia cena de dança do clássico filme dos anos 1990 e ganhou aval da própria Matilda, Mara Wilson

Personagem Matilda, interpretada por Mara Wilson, em cena do filme de 1996.

Personagem Matilda, interpretada por Mara Wilson, em cena do filme de 1996. Foto: Reprodução de cena de 'Matilda' (1996) / Tristar Pictures

Um novo desafio viralizou nas redes sociais recentemente: o #MatildaChallenge. A ideia é imitar a personagem que dá nome ao 'clássico da Sessão da Tarde' Matilda, na cena em que descobre seus poderes telecinéticos enquanto dança e aponta para objetos, que começam a se movimentar.

O desafio foi aprovado pela própria atriz que deu vida à garotinha no filme de 1996, Mara Wilson. Em seu perfil no Twitter, ela compartilhou diversos vídeos dos desafios: "Eu amo esse #MatildaChallenge".

Relembre a cena de Matilda que está sendo parodiada e confira a seguir os vídeos do #MatildaChallenge escolhidos pela atriz Mara Wilson e também outros exemplos:

 

