Após sofrer gordofobia, garota recebe apoio na internet
A jovem La'Shaunae recebeu uma corrente de elogios após ser xingada
Quando a americana La'Shaunae decidiu publicar fotos de algumas de suas roupas favoritas no Instagram, ela não imaginava a repercussão que isso ganharia.
Em algumas, ela aparece trajando uma camiseta da Trasher Magazine, publicação sobre o mundo do skate. Não demorou muito para que comentários maldosos começassem a surgir.
Em um deles, um perfil replicou a foto postada pela garota com a seguinte legenda: "Então ela come os skates, porque com certeza ela não anda neles".
Outros usuários do Twitter continuaram a humilhá-la com comentários ofensivos: "Ela come as pessoas que andam neles [skates]", disse um. "A V*** precisa de quatro espelhos", continuou outro.
Felizmente, muitos internautas resolveram se colocar ao lado de La'Shaunae, postando comentários positivos e até passou a receber desenhos como presente de um admiradores.
Ao invés de xingamentos, o perfil da garota agora está tomado por frases elogiosas como: "Todas essas pessoas amam ver você vencendo!", "Minha nova conta favorita!" e "F****-se os haters, você é bonita e amada!"
Confira abaixo os desenhos e as postagens que originaram a polêmica:
buzzfeed interviewed me, and seventeen magazine interviewed me this morning. all because of hundreds to thousands of people picking on me for wearing thrasher and now they're mad because their plans to hurt me backfired and people genuinely support and love me so they're harassing me on instagram every second along with their friends and calling me a scammer for having expensive stuff and asking my online friends to help me from time to time. im tired of "having to keep it a secret" but i am being harrassed for having expensive stuff that i CAN NOT afford and most of the stuff i own was given to me to promote and even if i did have expensive stuff? stop making it like people who don't have money all of the time don't deserve to treat themselves. so if youre a company and you were thinking about working with me and now you dont? im sorry but i dont deserve this right now. i don't force anyone to paypal me and i'll never force anyone to help me. you can continue to screenshot my photos and say im "basic and nothing special" and you can continue to say that i blew up for no reason because "no one picked on me for my weight" when it's obvious that i wouldnt be getting THIS much hate if i were a skinny and very beautiful girl wearing thrasher who unlike me, probably actually doesnt want to learn how to skate (and there is nothing wrong with that because people can wear WHATEVER they would like) but you really have to stop bothering people because you do not know what anyone goes through in their personal lives. ps: the post i made about me "inventing thrasher" was an obvious joke i made bc of being treated like im the only fat person to ever wear it. my t shirts fit fine.
