Após furacão, redes sociais se comovem com cães abandonados no Texas

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
28/08/2017, 18:06

Muitos dos animais foram deixados para trás ou perderam-se de seus donos

Morador da região, Isiah Courtney carrega seu cãozinho, Bruce, durante o Furacão Harvey, no Texas  

Morador da região, Isiah Courtney carrega seu cãozinho, Bruce, durante o Furacão Harvey, no Texas   Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Após a passagem do furacão Harvey pelo estado do Texas, nos Estados Unidos, imagens de destruição tornaram-se corriqueiras pela região.

Leia também:

Porém, algumas delas estão repercutindo nas redes sociais por envolverem animais de estimação que acabaram se perdendo de seus donos, ou sendo deixados para trás em meio à tragédia.

Diversas imagens estão chamando atenção, sendo inclusive replicadas por personalidades, como a atriz Mandy Moore.

Confira exemplos abaixo:

 

 

My heart is with everyone in Houston and Texas affected by the flooding from #harvey. Let's not forget about the animals trapped too. Anyone is. Is area have any contacts or can help?? #Repost @dallasdogrrr ・・・ *** 9 1 1 *** We are in serious need of help!  They opened the dam north of us and we got over a foot of water overnight...and it's still rising!  They're going to release more water from upstream and more rain is on the horizon.  We've got to go and we've got to go now!  We won't leave the dogs so need help getting them out by boat.  We need temporary places for them to stay as well.  We will need about 20 more large crates.  We're still having trouble wrapping our heads around this and really aren't sure where to begin.  Can anyone get to us with a boat and a trailer so we can make several trips back and forth with dogs in crates? 413 Speights Loop Road Hankamer, TX 77560 Please share, we need help and we need it NOW!!! #dallasdogrrr #adoptdontshop #fosteringsaveslives #fostersneeded #doglivesmatter #adorable #pawfect #furbaby #dallasdoglife #rescued #rescuedogsofinstagram #dallas #texasdogs #dogstagram #puppygram #barkpost #dfw #dallasdogs #dogrescuesofig #fostersaveslives #adoptme  #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #hurricaneharvey #easttexas

Uma publicação compartilhada por Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) em

Don't leave your pets behind!

Muitos, porém, conseguiram se manter ao lado de seus cães durante o momento da tragédia, ou puderam ajudar no resgate de outros animais:

Mulher e seu cãozinho após passagem do furacão Harvey  

Mulher e seu cãozinho após passagem do furacão Harvey   Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Moradora da região, Tina Cross salva sua cadelinha, Mitzy  

Moradora da região, Tina Cross salva sua cadelinha, Mitzy   Foto: David J. Philip / AP

Destyn Scales e seu cão, Dexter  

Destyn Scales e seu cão, Dexter   Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Cachorro é resgatado após furacão Harvey  

Cachorro é resgatado após furacão Harvey   Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters