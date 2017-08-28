Após furacão, redes sociais se comovem com cães abandonados no Texas
Muitos dos animais foram deixados para trás ou perderam-se de seus donos
Morador da região, Isiah Courtney carrega seu cãozinho, Bruce, durante o Furacão Harvey, no Texas Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters
Após a passagem do furacão Harvey pelo estado do Texas, nos Estados Unidos, imagens de destruição tornaram-se corriqueiras pela região.
Leia também:
Porém, algumas delas estão repercutindo nas redes sociais por envolverem animais de estimação que acabaram se perdendo de seus donos, ou sendo deixados para trás em meio à tragédia.
Diversas imagens estão chamando atenção, sendo inclusive replicadas por personalidades, como a atriz Mandy Moore.
Confira exemplos abaixo:
DAILY MAIL UK: Dog is abandoned on heavily flooded property off US-77 in Victoria, Texas #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/qKxwkKAu2p— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 27 de agosto de 2017
DAILY MAIL UK: Abandoned dog seen chained to tree outside mobile home in Victoria, Texas #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/Vl5SuElv9m— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 27 de agosto de 2017
Hundreds of Stray Dogs Need Help Right Now In Houston Following Hurricane Harvey! Operation Houston https://t.co/RL4Pv2S7dG— WA2S Films (@WA2Sorg) 28 de agosto de 2017
My heart is with everyone in Houston and Texas affected by the flooding from #harvey. Let's not forget about the animals trapped too. Anyone is. Is area have any contacts or can help?? #Repost @dallasdogrrr ・・・ *** 9 1 1 *** We are in serious need of help! They opened the dam north of us and we got over a foot of water overnight...and it's still rising! They're going to release more water from upstream and more rain is on the horizon. We've got to go and we've got to go now! We won't leave the dogs so need help getting them out by boat. We need temporary places for them to stay as well. We will need about 20 more large crates. We're still having trouble wrapping our heads around this and really aren't sure where to begin. Can anyone get to us with a boat and a trailer so we can make several trips back and forth with dogs in crates? 413 Speights Loop Road Hankamer, TX 77560 Please share, we need help and we need it NOW!!! #dallasdogrrr #adoptdontshop #fosteringsaveslives #fostersneeded #doglivesmatter #adorable #pawfect #furbaby #dallasdoglife #rescued #rescuedogsofinstagram #dallas #texasdogs #dogstagram #puppygram #barkpost #dfw #dallasdogs #dogrescuesofig #fostersaveslives #adoptme #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #hurricaneharvey #easttexas
Don't leave your pets behind!
Muitos, porém, conseguiram se manter ao lado de seus cães durante o momento da tragédia, ou puderam ajudar no resgate de outros animais:
Mulher e seu cãozinho após passagem do furacão Harvey Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters
Moradora da região, Tina Cross salva sua cadelinha, Mitzy Foto: David J. Philip / AP
Destyn Scales e seu cão, Dexter Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters
Cachorro é resgatado após furacão Harvey Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters
Heartbreaking image of man in Rockport, Texas crying w/his #dog after #Harvey destroyed most of his home. #HarveyFlood #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/3jUvrdDfKi— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) 28 de agosto de 2017
A man carries his dog from his flooded home as he is rescued from rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Spring, Texas. pic.twitter.com/CM4gAubroJ— Fox News (@FoxNews) 28 de agosto de 2017