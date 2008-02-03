Faz tudo
ALÇAPÃO MECANIZADO Serralheria Sepa: tel.: (11) 4122-3342 CORTINEIRO Windows Company: tel.: (11) 3825-7303 CERAMISTA Luiz Salvador: Estr. União e Indústria, 10.588, Itaipava (RJ), tel.: (24) 2222-2712. E-mail: luizsalvador@terra.com.br ELETRICISTA Roberto Jardim: tel.: (11) 9934-2094 ESQUADRIAS JMAR: tel.: (11) 4195-6667 MARCENEIRO Móveis Universo: em Cambé (PR), tel.: (43) 9976-2589 Wellington de Castro: tel.: (11) 5833-5316 MADEIRA DE DEMOLIÇÃO Vila Real: tel. (31) 3671-5562 PEDRAS Cia. do Granito: tel.: (11) 4702-3315 Pedras Belas Artes: tel.: (11) 3814-8066 MESTRE-DE-OBRAS Dermani: tel.: (11) 9335-6950 SERRALHEIRO Serralheria Cartel: tel.: (11) 9488-3125 SPA Pretty Jet: tel.: (11) 4334-9999 VIDROS E SERIGRAFIA IV Centenário: tel.: (11) 6191-5833 MARCENEIRO Jorge Guimarães: tels.: (21) 3102-4409 e 9956-0580 (RJ) Marcenaria Morada: R. Narciso Martins, 329, Teresópolis (RJ), tel.: (21) 2742-5617 PEDREIRO Gemilson: tel.: (21) 9105-8930 (RJ)