Faz tudo
CERAMISTA Luiz Salvador: Estr. União e Indústria, 10.588, Itaipava (RJ), tel.: (24) 2222-2712. E-mail: luizsalvador@terra.com.br MARCENEIRO Jorge Guimarães: tels.: (21) 3102-4409 e 9956-0580 (RJ) Marcenaria Morada: R. Narciso Martins, 329, Teresópolis (RJ), tel.: (21) 2742-5617 PEDREIRO Gemilson: Rio de Janeiro (RJ), tel.: (21) 9105-8930 PELES DECORATIVAS Art Home: Av. Octalles Marcondes Ferreira, 390, Interlagos, tel.: (11) 5523-5333 / E-mail: arthome@arthome.com.br PERSIANA NATURAIS Postigo: tel.: (11) 3885-0849 PINTURAS ESPECIAIS Adriana e Carlota: tel.: (11) 3842-6528 Vera Simões: tels.: (11) 5543-2747 e 9585-9664 / e-mail: escritoriodeartevs@ig.com.br RASPAGEM E APLICAÇÃO DE SINTECO Mega Pisos: Al. Afonso Schmidd, 668, tel.: (11) 6976-9022