View this post on Instagram

Iconic Abbey Road Crossing Is Repainted During The Coronavirus Pandemic LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 24: A Highways Maintenance team takes advantage of the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown and quiet streets to re-paint the iconic Abbey Road crossing on March 24, 2020 in London, England. The Beatles made the pedestrian crossing famous after featuring a photograph of the group walking on it, near to Abbey Road Studios. The album and connected artwork celebrated its fiftieth anniversary last year. British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced strict lockdown measures urging people to stay at home and only leave the house for basic food shopping, exercise once a day and essential travel to and from work. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 10,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) . . . #abbeyroad #beatles #thebeatles #abbeyroadcrossing #london #music #beatlemania #highwaymaintenance #roadworks #painting #paint #covid #covid19 #coronavirus #quietlondon #lockdown #stjohnswood #zebracrossing #pedestriancrossing #streetphotography #policehorse #mountedpolice #police #abbeyroad50 #nikonz6 #nikon #nikond5 #gettyimages #gettyimagesentertainment #gettyimagesentertainment25