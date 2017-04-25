albert-camus-images

PC Siqueira e Gus Lanzetta falam sobre joguinhos como What Remains of Edith Finch e Vignette, recebem o comediante Daniel Duncan para falar sobre capitalismo, depressão, trabalho, religião e alcachofra.

