[Schopenhauer e Atma, por Wilhelm Busch]

Schopenhauer (1788-1860), através da sua obra principal O mundo como vontade e como representação (trad. Jair Barboza. São Paulo: Editora Unesp), ainda hoje exerce forte impacto sobre o pensamento ocidental. Encontramos em sua obra um contraposição à tradição consagrada da filosofia, especialmente quando ele critica a assim chamada razão instrumental, que considera a natureza como um mero objeto de manipulação. Ademais alterou radicalmente a forma como o ser humano vê a si mesmo e ao mundo em redor, pois com ele se dá a descoberta do inconsciente e de um fundo irracional na raiz das coisas, tornando a faculdade de razão secundária. A grande instância de partida do conhecimento e foco de todo o pensamento ético do autor passa a ser o corpo e o sentimento. Influenciou com a sua própria psicologia do inconsciente, ligada à sua filosofia, todo um leque de escritores como, dentre outros, Machado de Assis, Augusto dos Anjos, Nietzsche, Freud.

A principal característica da sua filosofia, rica em observações tanto sobre a natureza exterior (cosmologia) quanto sobre a interior (psicologia), é a constatação de que o íntimo do nosso ser e do mundo não é luminoso, nem racional, nem é uma obra divina mas é uma atividade cega e volitiva, obscura, irracional. O mundo, dessa perspectiva, não tem lógica – e é difícil compreender porque ele existe povoado com tanto sofrimento. A essa essência puramente irracional o filósofo nomeia “Vontade de vida”. Noutros termos, tudo no mundo quer irracionalmente viver, quer alcançar a vida, “a vida quer viver” como se ouve no belo filme “A excêntrica família de Antônia” de Marleen Gorris (o qual indico enfaticamente). Por conta da própria natureza dessa Vontade irracional, que crava os dentes na própria carne, “toda vida é sofrimento”.

Essa Vontade de vida cósmica não se diferencia no ser humano, no animal, na planta, na pedra mas é uma única e a mesma, indivisa em toda a natureza.

[Paisagem de Ruysdael. Fonte: Web Gallery of Art]

No entanto justamente por estar inteira e indivisa em cada ser, surge daí, diz o filósofo, o colossal egoísmo e a guerra de todos contra todos, pois cada indivíduo sente-se o centro do cosmo, cada espécie sente-se a única com pleno direito a territórios. É a ilusão da pluralidade, o outro como potencial inimigo. Assim, quem é humano muitas vezes abre um abismo intransponível entre o seu “eu” e o eu de outrem. Resulta desse teatro trágico da existência aquilo dito por Hobbes: o homem é o lobo do homem.

Ora, o pensamento de Schopenhauer confere destacado lugar em suas páginas a uma ética não-antropocêntrica, gérmen de uma consistente ética animal. A sua ética, exposta por exemplo em Sobre o fundamento da moral (trad. Maria Lúcia Cacciola. São Paulo: Martins Fontes), investiga o sentido da boa ação, para concluir que ela é justamente a ação da pessoa desinteressada, que não procura satisfazer desejos próprios nem almeja recompensas pelos seus atos, precisamente porque a ação desinteressada anula o egoísmo e as pretensões muitas vezes megalomaníacas e vaidosas do eu.

E a única ação que de fato resultaria do total desinteresse pessoal seria aquela impulsionada pelo sentimento de compaixão. É este que anula a ilusão da diferença abissal entre os indivíduos. Quando alguém sente compaixão, não importa quem esteja sofrendo à sua frente, é impelido a agir e a ajudar. Testemunhos disso, pensemos, são os casos cotidianos de pessoas que, ao depararem-se com um ser em apuros e sofredor, põem em risco a própria vida com o exclusivo objetivo de salvá-lo, mesmo sem o conhecerem. A cidade de São Paulo, inacreditavelmente pródiga em enchentes, fornece vez ou outra matéria para os jornais noticiarem como este ou aquele desconhecido atirou-se num córrego ou numa rua tomada pela enchente, com o fim de resgatar, mesmo correndo risco de morte, quem estava preso a um carro ou sendo carregado pelas águas ou desesperado em cima de uma laje etc.

Na ética da compaixão, este sentimento é extensível aos animais. No meu entendimento, essa extensão é um acerto, pois um indivíduo de bom coração não ajuda apenas o vivente humano mas também o vivente não-humano. Nas caudalosas e perigosas enchentes, também agem de maneira elogiável aqueles que não esquecem os bichos.

Assim, penso que a ética de Schopenhauer corrige o erro da ética de Kant, que considerava os animais como “coisas”, isto é, meios para fins. Ao contrário, para além de coisa, um animal pode até mesmo sentir compaixão por um companheiro de espécie. Basta mencionar o caso daquele cachorro chileno que tenta remover da rodovia um outro cachorro que acabara de ser atropelado [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDJM-gNNKGU].

Assim como o “racismo” não é mais aceitável e houve toda uma luta durante séculos para desconstruí-lo; assim como o “sexismo” não é mais aceitável e a emancipação das mulheres é um fato inconteste que aos poucos torna o homem o sexo frágil – talvez chegue o momento em que sem espanto possamos chamar os animais de “pessoas”. Com isso, entraria na ordem do dia a questão do “especismo”: a ilusão de que só a espécie humana tem valor e dignidade. As coisas seriam menos ruins no mundo, afinal um mundo em harmonia com os animais e com a natureza é um mundo pacífico. Não há porque nos envergonharmos nem sentirmos medo do tédio num mundo em paz. Paz e ócio podem ser criativos; diferentemente, a violência é desesperadora e castradora para quem vive em comunidade. Eis aí um grande e difícil aprendizado, mas válido, pois como diz o vate, “tudo vale a pena quando a alma não é pequena”.

Schopenhauer and the compassion for animals

Schopenhauer (1788-1860), through his major work The World as Will and Representation, still have strong impact on Western thought. His opposition to the Western tradition of philosophy, especially by the opposite point of view in face of instrumental reason that regards nature as a mere object of manipulation, has radically altered the way we humans see ourselves and the world around us. Schopenhauer sees a unconscious and irrational activity in deep root of things. The faculty of reason is secondary. His ethics concentrates on the animal body and feelings. His psychology of the unconscious have influencied authors like Machado de Assis, Augusto dos Anjos, Nietzsche, Freud.

The main finding of his philosophy, so rich in observations about the external nature (cosmology) and interior nature (psychology), was the fact that the essence of our being and of the world is not a rational one nor a divine creation but it is a volitional, obscure, irrational and blind activity. The world, from this perspective, isn’t logical. It’s difficult for us to understand why in the world we find so much suffering. The essence of this purely irrational world has the name “Will to life.” In other words, everything in the world wants irrationally to live, wants to achieve life, or “the life wants to live” as we beautiful hear in the Marleen Gorris’ movie Antonias’s Line. Schopenhauer says that “all life is suffering”, as a consequence of the irratinal nature of the Will to life.

This cosmic Will to life ist not different in humans, in animals, in plants, in stones, but is the same one and undivided in every being. That is why there is the selfishness of all against all: each one feels like the center of the world, each species feels like the only one with full rights to territories, and so on. It is the illusion of plurality: all other beings are my enemies. So we humans often open an infinity gap between our “self” and the “self” of others. It follows from this that the existence in this theater of life is an endless war of all against all (Hobbes).

Now, Schopenhauer’s thought gives place in its pages to a non-anthropocentric ethics. His ethics, exposed in the work On the basis of morality, investigates the meaning of a good action, to conclude that it is just the disinterested action, which does not seek to satisfy our own desires, precisely because the disinterested action goes beyond the selfishness.

For the author, the basis of every good action lies in the feeling of compassion. It is this one wich nullifies the illusion of vast difference between beings. When someone feels compassion, no matter who is suffering in front of him, he is compelled to act and to help this being. Testimonials are that people who suddenly, when faced with a being in trouble and suffering, endangers his own life with the sole purpose of saving this being. The city of Sao Paulo, so incredibly rich in floods, provides subject for the newspapers reporting on how this or that person, for example, taken by the flood and so on, is saved by someone who doesn’t know difference between itself and the other person in danger.

Schopenhauer’s ethics of compassion is extended to animals. And this extension, I think, is one of the most beautiful anr true parts of his philosophy. In fact a good-hearted person help not only humans but also animals. In the floods, they also act in order to save the animals.

Now we also know that even dogs can act with compassion to help another dog in danger. For those who do not believe this, I mention that dog in Chile that with compassion try to remove from the highway another dog that had just been hit by a car http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDJM-gNNK …).

Thus, the so-called ethics of compassion corrects the Kant’s error, who regarded the animals as “things”.

Like the “racism” is not acceptable and there was a struggle all over the centuries to deconstruct it, just as the “sexism” is no longer acceptable and emancipation of women is an indisputable fact that gradually makes males in society the weaker sex – the time has come when we without surprise cac say that the animals are “people.” Otherwise we may be “speciesist”. So I think this world would be less bad, with more harmony betwenn humans, animals and nature. A peaceful world. There is no reason to feel bored with a world in peace. Peace can be creative. Here is a great and difficult learning, but valid, because as the poet says “all is worth when the soul is not small.”