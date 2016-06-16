Todo mundo precisa de uma dose diária de inspiração. Ou três. Ou cinco. Na verdade, quanto mais, melhor!

O site Design Milk é tão cheio de inspiração que você perde a noção do tempo quando começa a navegar. Tão interessante quanto ele é o Instagram e, para vocês entenderem um pouco do que é o Design Milk, aí vão 3 posts. Comecem a seguir já!

adlab

Great #bookshelf #design by Singaporean architectural firm #AdLab. \\\ Photo by @derek_swalwell

Por: Leandro Fukushima Freitas.