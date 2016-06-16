Todo mundo precisa de uma dose diária de inspiração. Ou três. Ou cinco. Na verdade, quanto mais, melhor!
O site Design Milk é tão cheio de inspiração que você perde a noção do tempo quando começa a navegar. Tão interessante quanto ele é o Instagram e, para vocês entenderem um pouco do que é o Design Milk, aí vão 3 posts. Comecem a seguir já!
Great #bookshelf #design by Singaporean architectural firm #AdLab. \\\ Photo by @derek_swalwell
Uma foto publicada por Design Milk (@designmilk) em Nov 26, 2015 às 10:02 PST
“In order to be original, my life is my inspiration board.” On designmilk.com: Check out the offices of @kariminc and read about how he stays creative and balances family time, work and a crazy travel schedule. \\\ Photo by Stanislas Liban, courtesy of Karim Rashid Studio
Uma foto publicada por Design Milk (@designmilk) em Nov 24, 2015 às 7:27 PST
This sculpture entitled “Love” by Ukrainian artist #AlexanderMilov debuted at the 2015 #BurningManFestival. It shows two #wireframe adults with their inner children reaching for each other, symbolizing purity and sincerity. /// photo by @teamwoodnote
Uma foto publicada por Design Milk (@designmilk) em Nov 20, 2015 às 10:11 PST
Por: Leandro Fukushima Freitas.