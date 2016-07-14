'Game of Thrones' lidera lista de indicações do Emmy Awards 2016

Foto: Reprodução/HBO

Nesta quinta-feira, 14, a Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos EUA divulgou os indicados para o Emmy 2016, a cerimônia que premia programas, séries, filmes e artistas da televisão dos Estados Unidos entre junho de 2015 e maio de 2016. A premiação acontece no dia 18 de setembro.

A série Game of Thrones, que já está em sua sexta temporada, é a responsável pela maior parte das indicações: são 23 no total, em diversas categorias.

A 68ª edição do Emmy será exibida no Brasil pelo canal pago Warner, a partir das 20h30.

Confira abaixo lista completa dos indicados:

Melhor série dramática:

The Americans

Better Call Saul

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland

House of Cards

Mr. Robot

Melhor atriz em série dramática:

Claire Danes - Homeland

Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder

Taraji P. Henson - Empire

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Keri Russell - The Americans

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Melhor ator em série dramática

Kyle Chandler - Bloodline

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática:

Maura Tierney - The Affair

Maggie Smith - Downton Abbey

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones

Constance Zimmer - UnREAL

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática:

Jonathan Banks -Better Call Saul

Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

Jon Voight - Ray Donovan

Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática:

Margo Martindale - The Americans

Carrie Preston - The Good Wife

Laurie Metcalf - Horace And Pete

Ellen Burstyn - House of Cards

Molly Parker - House of Cards

Allison Janney - Masters of Sex

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática:

Max von Sydow - Game of Thrones

Michael J. Fox - The Good Wife

Reg E. Cathey - House of Cards

Mahershala Ali - House of Cards

Paul Sparks - House of Cards

Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan

Melhor direção em série dramática:

Michael Engler por Episódio 9 - Downton Abbey

Miguel Sapochnik por "Battle Of The Bastards" - Game of Thrones

Jack Bender por "The Door" - Game of Thrones

Lesli Linka Glatter por "The Tradition Of Hospitality" - Homeland

Steven Soderbergh por "This is All We Are" - The Knick

David Hollander por "Exsuscito" - Ray Donovan

Melhor roteiro em série dramática:

Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg por "Persona Non Grata" - The Americans

Julian Fellowes por Episódio 8 - Downton Abbey

David Beniof e D.B. Weiss por "Battle Of The Bastards" - Game of Thrones

Robert King e Michelle King por "End" - The Good Wife

Sam Esmail por "eps1.0_hellofriend.mov (Pilot)" - Mr. Robot

Marti Noxon e Sarah Gertrude Shapiro por "Return" - UnREAL

Melhor série de comédia

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Melhor atriz em série de comédia:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Amy Schumer - Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Laurie Metcalf - Getting On

Melhor ator em série de comédia:

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Will Forte - The Last Man On Earth

William H. Macy - Shameless

Thomas Middleditch - Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia:

Niecy Nash - Getting On

Allison Janney - Mom

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Judith Light - Transparent

Gaby Hoffmann - Transparent

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia:

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Keegan-Michael Key - Key & Peele

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale - Veep

Matt Walsh - Veep

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia:

Laurie Metcalf - The Big Bang Theory

Christine Baranski - The Big Bang Theory

Tina Fey e Amy Poehler - Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live

Amy Schumer - Saturday Night Live

Melora Hardin - Transparent

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia:

Bob Newhart - The Big Bang Theory

Tracy Morgan - Saturday Night Live

Larry David - Saturday Night Live

Bradley Whitford - Transparent

Martin Mull - Veep

Peter MacNicol - Veep

Melhor direção série de comédia:

Aziz Ansari por "Parents" - Master Of None

Alec Berg por "Daily Active Users" - Silicon Valley

Mike Judge por "Founder Friendly" - Silicon Valley

Jill Soloway por "Man On The Land" - Transparent

Dave Mandel por "Kissing Your Sister" - Veep

Chris Addison por "Morning After" - Veep

Dale Stern por "Mother" - Veep

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia:

Rob Delaney e Sharon Horgan por Episódio 1 - Catastrophe

Aziz Ansari e Alan Yang por "Parents" - Master of None

Dan O'Keef por "Founder Friendly" - Silicon Valley

Alec Berg por "The Uptick" - Silicon Valley

David Mandel por "Morning After" - Veep

Alex Gregory e Peter Huyck por "Mother" - Veep

Melhor minissérie:

American Crime

Fargo

The Night Manager

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Roots

Melhor filme feito para TV:

All The Way

Confirmation

Luther

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

A Very Murray Christmas

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para TV:

Sarah Paulson - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington - Confirmation

Kirsten Dunst - Fargo

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Audra McDonald - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Lili Taylor - American Crime

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para TV:

Bryan Cranston - All The Way

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Idris Elba - Luther

Cuba Gooding Jr. - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV:

Melissa Leo - All The Way

Regina King - American Crime

Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Hotel

Kathy Bates - American Horror Story: Hotel

Jean Smart - Fargo

Olivia Colman - The Night Manager

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV:

Jesse Plemons - Fargo

Bokeem Woodbine - Fargo

Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager

Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

David Schwimmer - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Travolta - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Melhor roteiro em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV:

Bob DeLaurentis por "Loplop" - Fargo

Noah Hawley por "Palindrome" - Fargo

David Farr por The Night Manager

Scott Alexander e Larry Karaszewski por "From The Ashes Of Tragedy" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

D.V. DeVincentis por "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Joe Robert Cole por "The Race Card" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Melhor direção em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV:

Jay Roach por All The Way

Noah Hawley por "Before The Law" - Fargo

Susanne Bier por The Night Manager

Ryan Murphy por "From The Ashes Of Tragedy" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Anthony Hemingway por "Manna From Heaven" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Singleton por "The Race Card" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Melhor animação:

Archer

Bob's Burgers

Phineas and Ferb Last Day of Summer

The Simpsons

South Park

Melhor dublagem:

Seth MacFarlane - Uma Família da Pesada

Trey Parker -South Park

Matt Stone - South Park

Keegan-Michael Key - SuperMansion

Chris Pine - SuperMansion

Melhor talk show e variedades:

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Melhor programa de esquete e variedades:

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Inside Amy Schumer

Key & Peele

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Melhor especial de variedades:

Adele Live In New York City

Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special

Lemonade

Melhor reality show ou programa de competição:

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing With The Stars

Project Runway

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor apresentador de reality show:

Ryan Seacrest - American Idol

Tom Bergeron - Dancing With The Stars

Jane Lynch - Hollywood Game Night

Steve Harvey - Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey

Tim Gunn - Project Runway

RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race