'Game of Thrones' lidera lista de indicações do Emmy Awards 2016
Premiação ocorre em setembro e elege os melhores da televisão americana
Foto: Reprodução/HBO
Nesta quinta-feira, 14, a Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos EUA divulgou os indicados para o Emmy 2016, a cerimônia que premia programas, séries, filmes e artistas da televisão dos Estados Unidos entre junho de 2015 e maio de 2016. A premiação acontece no dia 18 de setembro.
A série Game of Thrones, que já está em sua sexta temporada, é a responsável pela maior parte das indicações: são 23 no total, em diversas categorias.
A 68ª edição do Emmy será exibida no Brasil pelo canal pago Warner, a partir das 20h30.
Confira abaixo lista completa dos indicados:
Melhor série dramática:
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Mr. Robot
Melhor atriz em série dramática:
Claire Danes - Homeland
Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder
Taraji P. Henson - Empire
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
Keri Russell - The Americans
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Melhor ator em série dramática
Kyle Chandler - Bloodline
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática:
Maura Tierney - The Affair
Maggie Smith - Downton Abbey
Lena Headey - Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones
Constance Zimmer - UnREAL
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática:
Jonathan Banks -Better Call Saul
Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
Jon Voight - Ray Donovan
Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática:
Margo Martindale - The Americans
Carrie Preston - The Good Wife
Laurie Metcalf - Horace And Pete
Ellen Burstyn - House of Cards
Molly Parker - House of Cards
Allison Janney - Masters of Sex
Melhor ator convidado em série dramática:
Max von Sydow - Game of Thrones
Michael J. Fox - The Good Wife
Reg E. Cathey - House of Cards
Mahershala Ali - House of Cards
Paul Sparks - House of Cards
Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan
Melhor direção em série dramática:
Michael Engler por Episódio 9 - Downton Abbey
Miguel Sapochnik por "Battle Of The Bastards" - Game of Thrones
Jack Bender por "The Door" - Game of Thrones
Lesli Linka Glatter por "The Tradition Of Hospitality" - Homeland
Steven Soderbergh por "This is All We Are" - The Knick
David Hollander por "Exsuscito" - Ray Donovan
Melhor roteiro em série dramática:
Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg por "Persona Non Grata" - The Americans
Julian Fellowes por Episódio 8 - Downton Abbey
David Beniof e D.B. Weiss por "Battle Of The Bastards" - Game of Thrones
Robert King e Michelle King por "End" - The Good Wife
Sam Esmail por "eps1.0_hellofriend.mov (Pilot)" - Mr. Robot
Marti Noxon e Sarah Gertrude Shapiro por "Return" - UnREAL
Melhor série de comédia
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Melhor atriz em série de comédia:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Amy Schumer - Inside Amy Schumer
Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
Laurie Metcalf - Getting On
Melhor ator em série de comédia:
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Will Forte - The Last Man On Earth
William H. Macy - Shameless
Thomas Middleditch - Silicon Valley
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia:
Niecy Nash - Getting On
Allison Janney - Mom
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Judith Light - Transparent
Gaby Hoffmann - Transparent
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia:
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Keegan-Michael Key - Key & Peele
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale - Veep
Matt Walsh - Veep
Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia:
Laurie Metcalf - The Big Bang Theory
Christine Baranski - The Big Bang Theory
Tina Fey e Amy Poehler - Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live
Amy Schumer - Saturday Night Live
Melora Hardin - Transparent
Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia:
Bob Newhart - The Big Bang Theory
Tracy Morgan - Saturday Night Live
Larry David - Saturday Night Live
Bradley Whitford - Transparent
Martin Mull - Veep
Peter MacNicol - Veep
Melhor direção série de comédia:
Aziz Ansari por "Parents" - Master Of None
Alec Berg por "Daily Active Users" - Silicon Valley
Mike Judge por "Founder Friendly" - Silicon Valley
Jill Soloway por "Man On The Land" - Transparent
Dave Mandel por "Kissing Your Sister" - Veep
Chris Addison por "Morning After" - Veep
Dale Stern por "Mother" - Veep
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia:
Rob Delaney e Sharon Horgan por Episódio 1 - Catastrophe
Aziz Ansari e Alan Yang por "Parents" - Master of None
Dan O'Keef por "Founder Friendly" - Silicon Valley
Alec Berg por "The Uptick" - Silicon Valley
David Mandel por "Morning After" - Veep
Alex Gregory e Peter Huyck por "Mother" - Veep
Melhor minissérie:
American Crime
Fargo
The Night Manager
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Roots
Melhor filme feito para TV:
All The Way
Confirmation
Luther
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
A Very Murray Christmas
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para TV:
Sarah Paulson - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington - Confirmation
Kirsten Dunst - Fargo
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Audra McDonald - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Lili Taylor - American Crime
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para TV:
Bryan Cranston - All The Way
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Idris Elba - Luther
Cuba Gooding Jr. - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Tom Hiddleston - The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV:
Melissa Leo - All The Way
Regina King - American Crime
Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Hotel
Kathy Bates - American Horror Story: Hotel
Jean Smart - Fargo
Olivia Colman - The Night Manager
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV:
Jesse Plemons - Fargo
Bokeem Woodbine - Fargo
Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager
Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
David Schwimmer - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Travolta - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Melhor roteiro em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV:
Bob DeLaurentis por "Loplop" - Fargo
Noah Hawley por "Palindrome" - Fargo
David Farr por The Night Manager
Scott Alexander e Larry Karaszewski por "From The Ashes Of Tragedy" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
D.V. DeVincentis por "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Joe Robert Cole por "The Race Card" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Melhor direção em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV:
Jay Roach por All The Way
Noah Hawley por "Before The Law" - Fargo
Susanne Bier por The Night Manager
Ryan Murphy por "From The Ashes Of Tragedy" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Anthony Hemingway por "Manna From Heaven" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Singleton por "The Race Card" - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Melhor animação:
Archer
Bob's Burgers
Phineas and Ferb Last Day of Summer
The Simpsons
South Park
Melhor dublagem:
Seth MacFarlane - Uma Família da Pesada
Trey Parker -South Park
Matt Stone - South Park
Keegan-Michael Key - SuperMansion
Chris Pine - SuperMansion
Melhor talk show e variedades:
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Melhor programa de esquete e variedades:
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Inside Amy Schumer
Key & Peele
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Melhor especial de variedades:
Adele Live In New York City
Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo
The Kennedy Center Honors
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special
Lemonade
Melhor reality show ou programa de competição:
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing With The Stars
Project Runway
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor apresentador de reality show:
Ryan Seacrest - American Idol
Tom Bergeron - Dancing With The Stars
Jane Lynch - Hollywood Game Night
Steve Harvey - Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey
Tim Gunn - Project Runway
RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race