'Big Bang Theory': Veja a primeira imagem do casamento de Sheldon
Personagem vivido por Jim Parsons irá se casar com Amy no último episódio da temporada
Sheldon ao lado de Leonard, em cena da série. Foto: CBS Television / Divulgação
O personagem Sheldon Cooper, vivido pelo ator Jim Parsons em The Big Bang Theory, irá finalmente se casar.
De acordo com o site Entertainment Weekly, ele se juntará oficialmente à sua noiva Amy, interpretada por Mayim Bialik, no episódio final da 11ª temporada da série.
A cena do casamento deve contar com diversos personagens, entre eles, um interpretado por Mark Hamill, conhecido por ser o ator de Luke Skywalker em Guerra nas Estrelas.
Confira a primeira imagem do casório abaixo:
Sheldon and Amy are heading to the altar in #BigBangTheory’s season finale—and we have an exclusive first look! After the slowest courtship in TV history, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) will finally get married in the season 11 finale, but not without a few twists. “There are still some roadblocks in the way,” executive producer Steve Holland tells us. “Hopefully fun ones in ways that you’re not going to expect.” And yes, that's Kathy Bates and magician Teller, who play Amy’s parents in the finale. Click the link in our bio for more details. : Michael Yarish/CBS