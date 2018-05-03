'Big Bang Theory': Veja a primeira imagem do casamento de Sheldon

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
03/05/2018, 15:58

Personagem vivido por Jim Parsons irá se casar com Amy no último episódio da temporada

Sheldon ao lado de Leonard, em cena da série.

Sheldon ao lado de Leonard, em cena da série. Foto: CBS Television / Divulgação

O personagem Sheldon Cooper, vivido pelo ator Jim Parsons em The Big Bang Theory, irá finalmente se casar.

De acordo com o site Entertainment Weekly, ele se juntará oficialmente à sua noiva Amy, interpretada por Mayim Bialik, no episódio final da 11ª temporada da série.

A cena do casamento deve contar com diversos personagens, entre eles, um interpretado por Mark Hamill, conhecido por ser o ator de Luke Skywalker em Guerra nas Estrelas.

Confira a primeira imagem do casório abaixo: