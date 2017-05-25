Sombra 'arco-íris' faz sucesso nas redes sociais
Produto iluminador da marca Chaos tem brilho colorido e encantou os internautas
Sombra colorida da Chaos. Foto: instagram.com/chaosmakeup
Nos últimos dias, o Facebook e Instagram das fãs do universo da beleza foi tomado por vídeos de um produto especial: a sombra iluminadora arco-íris da Chaos Makeup, que tem um lindo brilho que muda de cor conforme a luz.
Como a tendência do sereismo/unicórnio ainda vive dias de glória, a sombra promete fazer sucesso entre o público. Nos vídeos e fotos da marca de maquiagem, o efeito é encantador.
Não é à toa que as internautas não estão sabendo lidar. E voce, também quer uma parar chamar de sua?
Did you know that Kaleidoscope also makes a very wearable natural shade? When mixed together, it creates the most gorgeous neutral tone. A highlighter that can be applied on all skin tones. ♡ ☆ Only at www.ChaosMakeup.com ☆
Looking for a rainbow highlighter that shows its color's ONLY when the light hits it? Then I think you'll love Kaleidoscope❣Its vibrant but doesnt leave the skin looking bruised when worn. Also, incase you missed it, we have officially brought back our Chaos samples... but this time, you choose❣Anytime you make a purchase, go to the Chaos sample page, choose 2 shades to sample, then add them to your cart. ♡ www.ChaosMakeup.com ♡