Sombra 'arco-íris' faz sucesso nas redes sociais

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
25/05/2017, 19:21

Produto iluminador da marca Chaos tem brilho colorido e encantou os internautas

Sombra colorida da Chaos.

Sombra colorida da Chaos. Foto: instagram.com/chaosmakeup

Nos últimos dias, o Facebook e Instagram das fãs do universo da beleza foi tomado por vídeos de um produto especial: a sombra iluminadora arco-íris da Chaos Makeup, que tem um lindo brilho que muda de cor conforme a luz. 

Como a tendência do sereismo/unicórnio ainda vive dias de glória, a sombra promete fazer sucesso entre o público. Nos vídeos e fotos da marca de maquiagem, o efeito é encantador.

Não é à toa que as internautas não estão sabendo lidar. E voce, também quer uma parar chamar de sua?

 

Looking for a rainbow highlighter that shows its color's ONLY when the light hits it? Then I think you'll love Kaleidoscope❣Its vibrant but doesnt leave the skin looking bruised when worn. Also, incase you missed it, we have officially brought back our Chaos samples... but this time, you choose❣Anytime you make a purchase, go to the Chaos sample page, choose 2 shades to sample, then add them to your cart. ♡ www.ChaosMakeup.com ♡ . . . . . #chaosmakeupartist #chaosmakeup #highlighter #highlights #highlighters #illuminator #colorful #shine #shiny #iridescent #bright #cosmetic #cosmetics #huda #hudabeauty #colorfulhighligh#britneyspears #lisafrank #makeupporn #cream #cosmeticream #intensifier #highlighterintensifier #primer #hydrating #lipstick

Uma publicação compartilhada por ⚡ Chaos Makeup ⚡ (@chaosmakeup) em